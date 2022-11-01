ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OK! Magazine

Meri Brown Seemingly Throws Shade Amid Rumors Of Fake Storylines On 'Sister Wives'

Speaking out! As questions have emerged surrounding whether plotlines on TLC’s hit series Sister Wives were fabricated, star Meri Brown is seemingly clapping back at the reality rumors. On Monday, October 31, the TV personality and first wife of Sister Wives leading man, Kody Brown, took to Instagram, sharing a potentially pointed Instagram Story about “successful people” with her 765,000 followers.“Successful people never worry about what others are doing,” read the vague post. BLOGGER CALLS OUT 'SISTER WIVES' FOR POSSIBLY FAKING STORYLINE AFTER SEASON 17 TRAILER HINTS ROBYN BROWN IS IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMeri’s cryptic Instagram Story comes shortly after popular...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission

Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge. The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview. Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021,...
Popculture

'Sister Wives' Alum Gets Married Amid Kody Brown Drama

While recent news from the Sister Wives world has been laced with drama and emotions, a new development is injecting some happiness into the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown married Michelle Petty after five years since getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22.
NEVADA STATE
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick

Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
The Hollywood Gossip

Anna Duggar Can't Forgive Her In-Laws: You Betrayed Josh!

The growing distance between Anna Duggar and her in-laws has been a hot topic for some time. Josh Duggar preyed upon his sisters as a teen. Then, when married to Anna, he cheated on her, later accessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM). For that last part, he is now in prison.
ARKANSAS STATE

