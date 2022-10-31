Read full article on original website
Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue
In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
WATCH: TikTok-er Claims Sheridan Is the ‘Worst Town in Wyoming’
There have been several so-called studies and quite a few debates as to which town is actually the worst in the entire state of Wyoming, but a recent TikTok video seems to have the undeniable answer. TikTok username, connorcathcart2.0, who claims to be a Wyoming outdoorsman, posted a video three...
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Laramie Lawyer
The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning December 8, 2022, according to a release by the Wyoming State Bar. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently...
Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a cold front that is expected to pass through the state later this week could dump up to a foot of snow on mountains in southeast Wyoming. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not expected to get those kinds of snow accumulations,...
UWYO Cent$ible Nutrition Program Welcomes A New Assistant Director
Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition, and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the...
Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast
Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Has Halloween Look-A-Likes
I think one of my favorite things, outside of how great of a country artist Ian Munsick is, is that he has a great sense of humor. The guy really does a great job of coming off as a fun-loving guy on social media. Halloween time is no different. Yesterday,...
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees
Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Wyoming High School Swimming Fans: Who Wins the Titles? [POLLS]
The 2022 Wyoming High School girls' swimming & diving season ends this week in Laramie with the state championships. Class 3A is on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 3 and 4, 2022. Class 4A will compete on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5, 2022. What do the fans think? You've...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists To Be Alert On Icy Bridges
In a release sent by The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, they would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway....
Wyoming Health Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe During Halloween
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health passed on a statement from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center warning parents of things to avoid on Halloween. The Nebraska Center serves people in Nebraska, along with Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Some of those include wearing warm...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
