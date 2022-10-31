ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue

In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days

Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
CASPER, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Laramie Lawyer

The Wyoming Supreme Court issued an order suspending Laramie attorney Katherine C. Osten from the practice of law for a period of six months beginning December 8, 2022, according to a release by the Wyoming State Bar. The order of suspension stemmed from Osten’s professional misconduct in failing to diligently...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

UWYO Cent$ible Nutrition Program Welcomes A New Assistant Director

Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition, and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gordon Stresses Fiscal Conservatism After $329 Million Increase in Budget Forecast

Governor Mark Gordon stressed fiscal conservatism after the release of the Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) October report showed increases in revenue. The report showed that all major state revenues exceeded the January 2022 CREG forecast, with the General Fund forecast increasing by $328 million, going from $2.25 billion in January to $2.58 billion in October.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees

Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy