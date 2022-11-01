ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Grantchester’ Season 8: When does the next season come out?

By Natalie Issa
 2 days ago
Tom Brittney and Robson Green in “Grantchester” Season 6. | Masterpiece and Kudos

“Grantchester” Season 7, Masterpiece PBS’s popular historical mystery show, premiered earlier this year. After the last season tied up multiple storylines, fans are wondering if — and when — “Grantchester” Season 8 will premiere.

Driving the news: Earlier this year, Masterpiece PBS announced that it’s officially renewing the hit mystery show “Grantchester” for Season 8.

  • “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of ‘Grantchester’ and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much,” Tom Britteny, who plays main character Rev. Will Davenport, said, according to a release from PBS .
  • “To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honor,” Britteny continued.

What they’re saying: While there’s no word on when “Grantchester” Season 8 will premiere, Masterpiece PBS promises that it will “range from Speedway to spies.”

  • According to Masterpiece, “Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God — but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?”
  • “Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption — this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit,” Masterpiece continues.
  • Per a recent tweet , “Grantchester” Season 8 was seen filming on Oct. 17 of this year.

Details: “Grantchester” Season 7 ended on a high note — fans saw Will marry Bonnie, Cathy’s niece. Meanwhile, Cathy and Geordie reunite, Leonard turns his cafe into a soup kitchen and Mrs. C. finally shares her cancer diagnosis with her husband.

  • Britteny opened up about potential storylines in “Grantchester” Season 8 on the Masterpiece Studio podcast: “… it’s hard not to kind of feel like, you know, that maybe (Will and Geordie) have reached a new point in their friendship and and you know, Mrs. C and her relationship with Leonard and everything is kind of got a new equilibrium.”
  • Alongside the recurring “Grantchester” cast, Charlotte Richie will return as Bonnie, Oliver Dismdale will return as Daniel and Nick Brimble will return as Jack.

