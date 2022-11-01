ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 45

waxy
2d ago

the funny thing is I really have been watching this political campaign for a while now and the only party blaming people for crimes on a political level is the Democrats blaming Republicans that's it that's all you see you don't see Republicans blaming crimes on Democrats you see them constantly stating facts crime level has increased because there's a lot of defunding the police going on there is a lot of lighter sentencing when charging criminals going on and a majority of them are just freeing criminals but you don't see him blatantly attacking the Democratic Party the way the Democratic Party is attacking Republicans the Democratic Party is acting like a bunch of children holding their finger right next to another child I'm not touching you I'm not touching you just to annoy people and seeing what they can get away with it needs to stop these childish tactics need to stop if you can't act like a true politician and do your job find a different career

Reply(35)
22
x83
1d ago

Democrats are trying hard to make this Gay, Green Party, illegal, a republican, but that’s like trying to push a square peg in a round hole.

Reply
12
David Parker
12h ago

It's interesting how Democrats have called for and encouraged violence against Republicans by their supporters for the last six years. It is ok when the politicians are assaulted and almost killed from the media standpoint because they do not dare call out the cause of it. But let a mentally deranged, illegal immigrant go after one of their own the whining is endless. You reap what you sow.

Reply
5
Related
Fox News

WATCH: Voters react as Mark Kelly blasts Biden, fellow Democrats over 'dumb' border crisis decisions

Voters across the political spectrum reacted strongly to Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly's sharp criticism of President Biden and his fellow Democrats over what he called "dumb" decisions pertaining to the border crisis while debating his Republican opponent, Blake Masters, earlier this month. "Democrats don’t understand this issue. And Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
Fox News

White House dodges after Biden-endorsed Stacey Abrams says abortion can help cut inflation

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' claims that abortion can help alleviate inflation Wednesday. Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted that President Biden has endorsed Abrams and asked whether he stood by Abrams' comments. Jean-Pierre refused to respond, saying she...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

851K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy