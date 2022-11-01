ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Stargazer’ Novel, a Coming-Of-Age Thriller, Optioned by Canada’s Nikki Ray Media

By Amber Dowling
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iupMr_0iuW1YpD00

Laurie Petrou’s literary thriller “ Stargazer ” is among a trio of titles that have been optioned by Canadian production company Nikki Ray Media Agency as it continues to expand into scripted content.

Coming-of-age novel “Stargazer” revolves around two friends from affluent backgrounds in 1995 and examines female friendships. The novel debuted in June, made several best-of lists and is currently in its third printing.

In addition to “Stargazer,” Nikki Ray has also optioned Jennifer Robinson’s “Bitcoin Widow,” the real-life story of a woman and her husband who owned the cryptocurrency agency Quadriga. When the husband died while on their honeymoon, the wife discovered unsettling truths about the company — including a missing $250 million.

The prodco also confirmed it has optioned Dean Jobb’s “The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream,” a true-crime mystery about a Canadian serial killer named Dr. Thomas Neill Cream who targeted the women who came to him for help with medical abortions in the 1980s.

The options are the latest by the company as it continues expanding into the scripted space. Recently, Nikki Ray completed four TV romance movies under the banner of “The Love Club.” The films are set to premiere as part of the winter 2023 schedule of Canadian media group Corus Entertainment.

“Our goal at Nikki Ray is to always produce content that resonates with audiences, no matter the genre,” said Mike Sheerin, co-CEO and executive producer at Nikki Ray Media Agency, in a statement to Variety .

“With so many wonderful, rich and complex stories in the scripted space, we felt it was the perfect time to expand our portfolio and collaborate with partners like Laurie Petrou to bring her vision to life. We look forward to developing even more projects for audiences to enjoy as we expand our footprint in the scripted world.”

In Canada, Nikki Ray is the company behind international-selling titles including “The Big Bake,” “Great Chocolate Showdown” and “Firemasters.”

“We are so excited to be working with Laurie Petrou on adapting her incredible novel for the screen,” added Tanya Linton, co-CEO and executive producer in a release. “‘Stargazer’ is such a compelling story that has already thrilled readers all over the world. We look forward to adapting it into a highly watchable series.”

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

AFM: Russell Crowe Thriller ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Sells Key International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Highland Film Group has inked distribution deals in key international territories for “Sleeping Dogs,” its upcoming thriller starring Russell Crowe. The film is an adaptation of E.O. Chirovici’s novel “The Book of Mirrors.” Key partners for “Sleeping Dogs” distribution are Signature Entertainment for the U.K., Rialto Distribution for Australia/New Zealand, California Filmes for Latin America, Key2Media Audiovisual for Spain, Spentzos Film for Greece, Blue Swan Entertainment for Italy and Eagle Films for the Middle East.  The movie centers on former homicide detective Roy Freeman (Crowe), who is undergoing treatment for Alzheimer’s. He is tasked with re-examining a brutal murder case from...
Variety

Penelope Cruz Drama ‘L’Immensità’ Bought by Music Box for U.S. Distribution From Pathé (EXCLUSIVE)

Music Box Films has bought U.S. distribution rights to “L’Immensità,” Emanuele Crialese’s (“Respiro“) film starring Penelope Cruz. Crialese’s movie, which competed at the Venice Film Festival, will hit U.S. theaters next year. Cruz stars as Clara, a Spanish woman who has relocated to Rome in the early 1970s to raise a family with Felice (Vincenzo Amato), her emotionally distant and frequently absent husband. From their new apartment, Clara sees a city in transition: the remnants of an old society washed away by the tastes of an emerging middle class. Even though the paint is fresh, and the appliances are new,...
Variety

‘Dahmer’ Director Paris Barclay Says Filming Series ‘Definitely Took Its Toll’: ‘There Were Times That I Was at Home Crying’

Paris Barclay admits he didn’t initially want to direct episodes of Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” “About six months before production started, Ryan called me and said, ‘We’re doing a series and we want you to be a part of it,” Barclay tells me. “I always listen to what Ryan Murphy has to offer because it’s always interesting. Ryan said, ‘It’s a miniseries about Jeffrey Dahmer,’ and I said, ‘Oh, that’s not interesting to me.’ But then he explained he wanted to tell it from the point of view of the victims.” Barclay directed two of the Netflix...
Variety

Peacock Series ‘Based on a True Story’ Adds Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming comedic thriller series “Based on a True Story” at Peacock has added three new cast members, Variety has learned exclusively. Tom Bateman (“Thirteen Lives,” “Behind Her Eyes”), Liana Liberato (“Scream 6,” “To the Bone”), and Priscilla Quintana (“Good Trouble”) have joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Per the official logline, the series “is about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America’s obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat.” It was previously announced that...
Variety

Nick Moore’s Comedy ‘Missionary Position’ Seeks Buyers at American Film Market

By E.J. Panaligan Editor-turned-director Nick Moore, known for his work on British romantic comedies including “The Full Monty,” has boarded  comedy “Missionary Position” as its director. The film will be set in South Africa and comes from writer W. David McBrayer and producers Kevin Connor and Nichola Ellis, who will present the film to buyers at the AFM. The fish-out-of-water comedy follows a young couple posing as missionaries to escape the chaos of the western economic society, instead finding themselves faced with the harsh reality of surviving in rural Africa.  “It is a fun poignant entertaining script while making a profound global statement...
Variety

CAA Signs Filmmaker Daina Oniunas-Pusić (EXCLUSIVE)

Daina Oniunas-Pusić, director of “Rhonna & Donna” and the upcoming A24 movie “Tuesday” starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Best known for her award-winning 2016 comedy short “Rhonna & Donna,” Oniunas-Pusić is currently in post-production on her debut feature film “Tuesday” for A24, BBC Film, Cinereach and BFI. Written and directed by Oniunas-Pusić, the film was described in the initial announcement as a “mother-daughter fairytale,” starring Louis-Dreyfus, Arinzé Kene and Lola Petticrew (who plays Tuesday, the daughter of Louis-Dreyfus’ character). It is set to be released by A24 in early 2023. The London-based, Croatian-born filmmaker made...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
Variety

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Told to Stop Leaving Socks at Dobby’s Grave on Wales Beach: ‘It Could Put Wildlife at Risk’

“Harry Potter” fans are being urged not to leave socks at the site of a memorial for the house elf Dobby at Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1” shot Dobby’s death scene. In the “Harry Potter” novels, Dobby dies in Harry’s arms and tells him the beach is “such a beautiful place to be with friends.” The film team settled on the expansive Freshwater West Beach to do justice to the moment. After “Harry Potter” fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location,...
Variety

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For

When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Variety

Gucci Mane, Questlove and More React to Takeoff’s Shocking Death: ‘God Help Us’

The hip-hop world was shattered Tuesday morning when Takeoff, of the rap trio Migos, was killed in a shooting in Houston. Rap artists and execs have flocked to Twitter to pay tribute to Takeoff, who contributed to some of hip-hop’s biggest hits over the last decade, including “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” “Walk It Talk It” and “MotorSport.” Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice early morning Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, while Quavo was unharmed. Two other people were shot...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Loses Another Doctor: Asjha Cooper Exits NBC Series After Two Seasons

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from the Nov. 2 episode of “Chicago Med.” Asjha Cooper is saying goodbye to “Chicago Med.” The actress, who has played Vanessa Taylor since Season 6, exited during Wednesday’s episode, Variety confirms. The character, who was previously revealed as Maggie’s (Marlyne Barrett) daughter who she’d given up for adoption, chose to leave her job as a doctor at the hospital for an opportunity to travel to the Philippines and help others. “This is my calling,” she told a shocked Maggie at the end of the hour. Cooper appeared in 29 episodes of Dick Wolf’s series between 2021 and 2022. She has previously...
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Reunite At Fashion Event As Fans Wonder If They’re Back Together

Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were both photographed together, attending an event in the Big Apple for the clothing brand Self-Portrait on Sunday, October 30. Bradley, 47, and Irina, 36, both smiled as they posed for a photo with two other people at the event. The shot was shared by Self-Portrait on Instagram, which you can see here. While neither actor confirmed whether or not they were back together, fans have been speculating on their relationship status since the summer.
Variety

CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith’s Show Amid Business-News Push

Like many other TV anchors at business-news outlet CNBC, Shepard Smith finds himself facing a closing bell. The veteran journalist, who arrived at the NBCUniversal venue in the fall of 2020 with a mission to grow the network’s audience in early evening with a non-partisan general-news program, will leave CNBC as it focuses more intently on its core product: information tailored for viewers interested in the markets and personal finance. Smith’s last show will air later in November, and CNBC intends to replace his program, “The News with Shepard Smith,” with an evening hour devoted to business news in early 2023....
Variety

Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dies at 28 in Houston Shooting

Takeoff, one third of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed in Houston, a representative for the city’s police department has confirmed to Variety. He was 28. The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Variety

88K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy