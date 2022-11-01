Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Barack Obama Roasts Donald Trump With Takedown Of GOP Nominee Kari Lake
“If we hadn’t just elected someone whose main qualification was being on TV, you could see maybe giving it a shot,” Obama slammed former local news anchor Lake.
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Opinion: Obama just gave Democrats their perfect closing message
If Democrats are looking for a message that will inspire voters, they should follow former President Barack Obama's lead, writes Dean Obeidallah. Obama served up the perfect closing question for voters this weekend: "Who will fight for your freedom?"
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Nancy Pelosi rejects poll on voters' priorities to MSNBC's Mitchell, defends 'spectacular' Biden record
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended President Biden after MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell asked her about members of her own party calling for new leadership.
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Oz touts surprise endorsement from Fetterman's home paper, says 'they've had enough too'
Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz, running for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joined Sean Hannity on Fox News' 'Hannity' on Monday evening.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
