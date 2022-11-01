DBusiness Daily Update: Decked Out Detroit to Open Winter Season with New Monroe St. Midway Attractions, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

Decked Out Detroit to Open Winter Season with New Monroe St. Midway Attractions

Bedrock Detroit will open its new Monroe Street Midway winter wonderland Nov. 11 where guests will have the opportunity to experience a variety of new and returning activities in downtown Detroit.

Among the attractions are Winter Bumper Cars, a 20-foot-high, 80-foot-long Arctic Slide, Puck-Putt hockey-golf, and The Midway Arcade.

Food and beverages will be available including pierogis, burgers, mac-and-cheese bites, homemade chili, chicken sandwiches, as well as vegan and gluten-free options. There will be plenty of seating and warming areas.

Santa Claus will be at the Midway from 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and from noon-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between from Nov. 18-Dec. 22.

For additional details including daily hours of operation, please visit DeckedOutDetroit.com .

Detroit’s Skinny Butcher Continues to Expand with Launch into Texas Supermarkets

Skinny Butcher, the plant-based meat alternative based in Detroit, now can be found in frozen aisles of H-E-B supermarkets across Texas. The launch comes after the brand’s success in Safeway, Walmart, and Costco stores.

Launching earlier this year, Skinny Butcher is a soy- and palm oil-free poultry alternatives. The butcher employs pea protein and a progressive vegetable fiber strain. Golden West Food Group produces and distributes Skinny Butcher products.

“We are excited to now be available at H-E-B as we continue to become more readily available nationwide,” says Dave Zilko, CEO of Skinny Butcher. “Consumers deserve easy access to their favorite foods, and as we’ve seen with the continued popularity and demand of Skinny Butcher products, we knew that we needed to find our way to H-E-B.”

In addition to H-E-B stores, Skinny Butcher’s Crazy Crispy Chick’n products also are available in the following retailers and locations:

Costco in the Midwest

Gordon Food Service, all U.S. retail locations

Walmart.com (as part of a partnership with Netflix’s “Stranger Things”)

Safeway in Seattle, Mid-Atlantic, and Intermountain regions

Gelson’s in southern California

Karmanos Cancer Institute Partners to Endorse New Lung Cancer Screening in U.S.

The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute in Detroit has partnered with more than 50 cancer organizations across the country to issue a call to action urging individuals, providers, and insurers to increase access to and utilization of low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans for those at high risk for lung cancer.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends annual screening for people ages 50-80 who have smoked for at least 20 years. Only 5.7 percent of eligible Americans were screened for lung cancer before the COVID-19 pandemic compared to screening rates for breast, cervical and colon cancers that hover between 60 percent and 80 percent.

“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer related mortality in the United States,” says Dr. Hirva Mamdani, medical oncologist, leader of the Thoracic Oncology Multidisciplinary Team, and director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program at Karmanos Cancer Institute. “We can make a huge difference in the number of deaths by detecting the cancer early, at a curable stage, with an annual low dose CT scan of the chest. Lung cancer screening can save thousands of lives and is crucial to our success in defeating this deadly disease.”

The new effort aligns with and supports the national Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50 percent over the next 25 years. Lung cancer screening is one easy way to help reach that goal. This call to action provides guidance for national support, including public funding and health policy changes needed to significantly improve lung cancer screening participation.

Two major barriers to screening are coverage and access. While low-dose CT screening for lung cancer is covered by Medicare and most private insurance plans, the pre-authorization process can delay the procedure by several days and place an unnecessary burden on community providers.

If a patient is eligible for lung cancer screenings, they should inquire with their primary care physician about Karmanos’ Lung Cancer Screening Program. For more information, visit here or call 1-800-KARMANOS.

SpartanNash, Shipt Announce Expansion of Same-day Delivery Partnership

Grand Rapids-based food solutions company SpartanNash today announced its growing partnership with same-day delivery service Shipt.

Shipt users now will be able to shop nearly 90 company-owned grocery stores across Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio and have groceries and essential household items delivered in as soon as an hour.

Since April 2021, Shipt has served as a last-mile delivery provider for SpartanNash, delivering grocery orders placed directly with Fast Lane to consumers’ homes. With the holidays approaching, shoppers now can purchase groceries from Shipt’s digital marketplace. The SpartanNash retail banners listed on the Shipt platform include D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado Nuestra Familia, and VG’s Grocery.

“Expanding strategic relationships with innovative brands such as Shipt allows us to continue delivering the ingredients for a better life,” says Masiar Tayebi, executive vice president and chief strategy and information officer at SpartanNash. “We are proud to work together to bring easy, convenient solutions to our customers through this partnership, and we look forward to the opportunity to serve even more new shoppers through the Shipt app and website.”

To celebrate this growing partnership, Shipt is offering grocery shoppers free delivery on their first order of $10 or more with the promo code GETSHIPT. For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit shipt.com . New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting shipt.com/hi or by downloading the Shipt app.

Better Made Snack Foods Brings Back Chocolate-covered Chips

Detroit-based Better Made Snack Foods’ milk and dark chocolate covered potato chips in the signature yellow and red Better Made collectable tins are now available in stores throughout Michigan.

The tins also are available at the factory store located at 10148 Gratiot Ave. in Detroit and online . Better Made produces a limited quantity of this product.

“People just can’t seem to get enough of our Wavy Potato Chips covered in decadent chocolate,” says David Jones, president of Better Made. “Our chocolate covered potato chips offer a perfect balance of sweet and salty notes combined with the crispiness of our potato chip. In addition to the chips, folks really like the customized tin with iconic Better Made logo. Most people repurpose the tin once the chips are gone.”

Twinkle Town at Gardner White Debuts in Warren Nov. 9

Gardner White, the Warren-based furniture giant, is lighting up the holidays starting Nov. 9 at its Warren store (6500 E. 14 Mile Road) with the unveiling of Twinkle Town at Gardner White.

Guests touring will see Twinkle Town’s exclusive Parade of Trees along the store’s Candy Cane Lane featuring 12, 7-foot-5-inch holiday trees, decorated by popular Michigan fashion and lifestyle influencers (including HGTV’s “The Bargain Block Guys”) inspired by specific home décor themes.

The public will be invited to vote for their favorite tree online from Nov. 9-Dec. 18. The first-, second- and third-place vote-getters will receive $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000, respectively to benefit a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization they have chosen.

“Our Warren store will glitter and glow as families savor the excitement, splendor, and spirit of the holiday season,” says Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White. “The amount of creativity and imagination our Michigan influencers are using to design and decorate their trees will make Twinkle Town a must-see destination and offer metro Detroiters a wealth of ideas and inspiration for their own homes.”

The public is invited to attend a free family party to kick off Twinkle Town at Gardner White from 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 9. Santa and his elves will be onsite for family photos as will many of the Pageant of Trees designers.

Other highlights include strolling carolers, Warren’s Cousino High School Marching Band, holiday music, face painting, a magician, balloon twisters, hot cocoa, and desserts.

A short program in the parking lot with local dignitaries, Gardner White executives, and emcee Shannon Murphy of the Mojo in the Morning Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and culminate with a light show and fireworks display.

Santa will return to Twinkle Town at Gardner White every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. from Nov. 11-Dec. 18. Shoppers also are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to Toys for Tots.

For more information, visit here .

Oakland County Launching Registered Apprenticeship Program

Oakland County Michigan Works!, the U.S. Department of Labor, Workforce Intelligence Network (WIN), Oakland Community College, and Williams International are hosting a workshop to help boost apprenticeship from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Oakland County Executive Office Building in Waterford Township.

Workshop Highlights include:

What are the benefits of registering an apprenticeship program?

What steps are involved in developing a USDOL- Registered Apprenticeship program

What funding is available to offset the training costs associated with Registered Apprenticeship programs?

What lessons can be learned from a company that has a successful registered apprenticeship program in place?

For more information and to register, visit here .

PRSA Annual Meeting Planned for Oakland University Nov. 10

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Detroit Chapter annual meeting is set to take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10, at the Oakland University Oakland Banquet Room.

This year, Don Tanner and Matt Friedman will receive a PRSA Detroit Hall of Fame Award, and Lisa Peers of Jack Morton Worldwide will receive the Robert Hefty Distinguished Service Award. The organization also will present a young professional award and give a scholarship to a college student majoring in PR/Communications.

Also on the agenda is election of the 2023 PRSA-Detroit board and officers, honoring the newly accredited APR members, and presenting the Education Fund Scholarship. Robert Hefty and Nancy Skidmore will receive distinguished service awards.

Please register here by the end of the day today. For more information, visit here .

Greenhouse of Walled Lake to Donate $10K to Feed Veterans Nov. 9

Greenhouse Of Walled Lake owner Jerry Millen is presenting Raeda Dabaja, CEO of the Michigan Veterans Foundation, with a check for $10,000 to assist in securing the food she needs to feed veterans.

In addition to food for vets being in short supply, costs have soared, “so this money comes at a very good time,” Dabaja says. “Our Veterans have given their blood, hearts, and souls to our nation and we are obligated to lovingly and honorably feed and house them.”

The money will go toward breakfasts, lunches, and dinners and is donated by The Wana Foundation and Platinum Vape.

On Nov. 9, four- time Stanley Cup champion Darren McCarty and Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson will be on hand during lunch hour to help in serving food to the veterans. Josh Parish of Vet Life will appear and be available to talk about the 400,000 Veterans in the state of Michigan who are eligible to receive benefits, but are either unaware of those benefits or don’t know how to access them.

Gage Cannabis Makes Midwest CannaNurses its Fourth Social Equity Grant Recipient

Gage Cannabis, a Michigan-based cannabis brand, announced that Midwest CannaNurses (MCN) is its fourth social equity grant recipient,

MCN is a Detroit-based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.

“Midwest CannaNurses is extremely grateful to receive Gage’s generous grant, which will aid our mission to educate the community about cannabis as an alternative therapy for health and wellness,” says Biyyiah Lee, co-founder and CEO of MCN. “With this contribution, we will be able to provide professional development for nurses and allied health professionals and expand our community outreach efforts by holding more educational seminars for the public. We’re glad to see companies like Gage seeking opportunities to support organizations that uplift diverse communities, and this social equity grant will enable us to continue advocating for safe and informed cannabis use.”

The grant recipient’s launch event, Midwest CannaNurses Presents: Let’s #OutgrowTheStigma: Healthcare, Cannabis, and Metro Detroit, is free and open to the public and will take place Nov. 3 at the Durfee Innovation Center (2470 Collingwood St).

For more information and to register for the event, visit here .

Ann Arbor SPARK Brings Job Seekers and Employers Together with Tech Homecoming Event

Ann Arbor SPARK’s annual Tech Homecoming event returns this year to connect growing companies with job seekers. The free, annual event will be conducted in-person from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 23 at Cahoots in downtown Ann Arbor.

“Job seekers and recruiters alike love Tech Homecoming’s casual atmosphere,” says Jenn Hayman, senior vice president of marketing, communications, and events at Ann Arbor SPARK. “Unlike other job fairs, the evening promises to be a fun, low-pressure occasion ideal for attendees to learn first-hand from hiring managers about a company’s culture and available career opportunities.”

Attendees may have a professional headshot taken by Heather Nash Photography for use on LinkedIn. Job seekers also are eligible to enter a drawing for a $250 Visa gift card to help offset interview and new job-related expenses.

This year’s event is preceded by a free virtual workshop, Developing Your Personal Elevator Pitch, hosted by Amy Cell Talent at noon on Nov. 16 to provide job seekers with the tips and tricks needed to confidently meet with hiring managers.

“You only have one opportunity to make a first impression,” Hayman adds. “Make the most of it by preparing ahead of time for a meaningful introduction.”

Tech Homecoming is offered as part of Back to Michigan, a state-wide effort to attract talent to the state, aimed at connecting people interested in relocating to Michigan, and current residents who are unemployed, directly with hiring employers.

Registration is free and participating companies will be published here .

New Film Shines Light on Literacy as Reading Scores Decline Significantly

The Michigan premiere of “The Truth About Reading: The Invisible Crisis Hiding In Plain Sight,” a documentary film about the crisis of illiteracy sweeping America, will take place at the Charles H. Wright Museum in Detroit on Nov. 2.

The film’s release coincides with just-published National Association of Educational Progress scores showing a significant decline in achievement for fourth and eighth graders in reading and math. Currently, 65 percent of fourth graders across the U.S. are reading below their grade level.

To show the magnitude of the crisis, John Corcoran of the John Corcoran Foundation and Emmy award-winning director Nick Nanton partnered to tell the story of illiteracy and sub-literacy in America.

Through the personal experiences of struggling readers, the film illustrates the devastating effect of illiteracy in society, yet also sheds light on the proven and effective science of reading solutions already available to solve this crisis.

Corcoran says the film has the potential to turn shame into a solution for hundreds of thousands of students who aren’t reading proficiently across the United States. In the film, Corcoran, a former teacher who learned to read as a 48-year-old adult, and others reveal the shame they felt compensating for low literacy levels.

“John lived this reality. When he overcame it, his compassion for others grew,” says Pamela Good, cofounder and CEO of Beyond Basics, Michigan’s leading provider of intensive literacy intervention for struggling K-12 readers.

Good appears in the film to share the Beyond Basics method to solving illiteracy, alongside leading literacy advocates including Emily Hanford, American Public Media senior correspondent; Nadine Gaab, Harvard University professor of education; and Lacey Robinson, president and CEO of UnboundEd.

“John’s consistent efforts have brought him to this moment,” Good says. “The release of the film has the potential to ignite a movement to address the literacy crisis. Proven solutions such as diagnostic-driven intensive, one-on-one tutoring reverse this epidemic, giving people skills, access, hope, and confidence, to live with dignity.”

The red-carpet event begins at 5:30 p.m. The documentary screens at 7 p.m. followed by a brief Q&A moderated by 910 Superstation broadcaster Mark S. Lee.

Thousands Converge on Detroit Zoo for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

On Saturday, Oct. 29, close to 4,000 Walk participants showed up with enthusiasm and excitement — despite fog — to take part in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at the Detroit Zoo.

Detroit media personalities Chuck Gaidica and Diana Lewis emceed the event that included performances, a costume parade, stories shared, hugs given and of course walking.

So far, The Detroit Walk has raised more than $740,000. The money goes toward Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support, and critical research. To donate, visit here .

The post DBusiness Daily Update: Decked Out Detroit to Open Winter Season with New Monroe St. Midway Attractions, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .