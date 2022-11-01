MDJ Voter Guide, State School Superintendent
REPUBLICAN
Richard Woods (incumbent)
Occupation: State School Superintendent of Georgia
Party: Republican
Age: 59
Residence: Tifton
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
Family (spouse, children): wife, Lisha, 31 years
Education/military service: BS Secondary Education Social Studies, Kennesaw State University, Master's in Education Leadership, Valdosta State University
Have you served in elected office before: State School Superintendent of Georgia since 2014
Campaign website: woodsforsuper.com
DEMOCRAT
Alisha Thomas Searcy
Name: Alisa Thomas Searcy
Occupation: Former State Legislator/Former Superintendent/Small Business Owner
Party: Democrat
Age: 44
Residence: Marietta
Hometown: Miami. Florida
Family (spouse, children): (spouse) Carlos, retired State Trooper, Children: Canecia, Lailah. Ashtyn and Caleb
Education/military service: Bachelor of Arts, Spelman College, Master of Education, Kennesaw State University
Have you served in elected office before: first African American elected to the Georgia House of Representatives from Cobb County, elected six terms (12 years)
Campaign website: Searcyforsuperintendent.com
