MDJ Voter Guide, State School Superintendent

Richard Woods

REPUBLICAN

Richard Woods (incumbent)

Occupation: State School Superintendent of Georgia

Party: Republican

Age: 59

Residence: Tifton

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Family (spouse, children): wife, Lisha, 31 years

Education/military service: BS Secondary Education Social Studies, Kennesaw State University, Master's in Education Leadership, Valdosta State University

Have you served in elected office before: State School Superintendent of Georgia since 2014

Campaign website: woodsforsuper.com

DEMOCRAT

Alisha Thomas Searcy

Name: Alisa Thomas Searcy

Occupation: Former State Legislator/Former Superintendent/Small Business Owner

Party: Democrat

Age: 44

Residence: Marietta

Hometown: Miami. Florida

Family (spouse, children): (spouse) Carlos, retired State Trooper, Children: Canecia, Lailah. Ashtyn and Caleb

Education/military service: Bachelor of Arts, Spelman College, Master of Education, Kennesaw State University

Have you served in elected office before: first African American elected to the Georgia House of Representatives from Cobb County, elected six terms (12 years)

Campaign website: Searcyforsuperintendent.com