To encourage abortion on the basis of its economic impact is obscene policy. It's also an indicator of the cluelessness regarding economics that far too many incumbent office holders demonstrate.
Actually it does just the opposite! To date there have been 60 million babies aborted since Rowe v Wade was passed. That's a 60 million person hole in our society! Those souls never lived, learned, got educated, had lives,jobs families or contributed to the economy or mankind itself! Abortion robs us as a nation while it takes far more from us than it will ever give! Abortion has allowed us as a people make the Nazis in WWII Germany look like Alter boys!
