studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Medical News Today
Diabetes mellitus vs. diabetes insipidus: What to know
While diabetes mellitus and diabetes insipidus have similar names and may present with similar symptoms, the conditions are unrelated. The former relates to blood sugar regulation, while the latter refers to urine concentration. Diabetes mellitus is a group of conditions that impair the body’s ability to process blood sugar, or...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
Wbaltv.com
Insulin treatment for diabetics celebrates 100 years of use
It has been 100 years since doctors first used insulin to save a Type 1 diabetic's life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 37 million Americans have diabetes. Some Type-2 diabetes patients need insulin, while Type-1 diabetes patients depend on insulin every day to survive. Vicki...
Medical News Today
Metformin: Could a type 2 diabetes drug prevent dementia?
Dementia is a condition that impacts people’s thinking and memory and can be debilitating as the disorder progresses. Conditions like diabetes can increase someone’s risk of developing dementia. Researchers have been looking for ways to prevent dementia and slow symptoms of cognitive decline. A phase 3 clinical trial...
Healthline
How Chronic Pain in Your 40s Can Lead to Illness, Disease in 50s and 60s
Researchers say study participants who had chronic pain in their 40s were more likely to experience pain later in life as well as poor health and mental health issues. Experts say chronic pain can be the result of a painful condition, so both should be treated. They note that mental...
scitechdaily.com
A Special Type of Diet Can Reduce Symptoms of Dementia
Short cycles of a low-calorie diet that mimics fasting appeared to lower inflammation and delay cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease mouse models. Cycles of a diet that simulates fasting seem to lessen Alzheimer’s symptoms in mice genetically engineered to develop the disease, according to new research led by the University of Southern California (USC) Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
WebMD
Getting Omega-3s From Plants May Help Heart Failure Patients
Oct. 25, 2022 -- Including more foods rich in an omega-3 called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) could help people with heart failure, a new study suggests. ALA is an omega-3 fatty acid found mainly in plants. Higher blood levels of ALA were tied to fewer deaths and fewer first trips to the hospital for heart failure compared to lower levels in the study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Some of the best sources of plant-based omega-3s include flax, which can be purchased as seeds or oil and is often found in cereals, baked goods, and other products. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, soy foods, canola oil, seaweed, edamame, and kidney beans are also good sources.
cohaitungchi.com
The 101 on Blood Sugar Supplements & the Best Vitamins for Diabetes
Let’s review what the best vitamins for diabetes are and the ones that aren’t worth your money. Can someone with diabetes take supplements to lower blood sugar?. What supplements are bad for blood sugar balance or diabetes?. Can vitamins make your blood sugar go up?. Do effective blood...
nativenewsonline.net
November is American Diabetes Month
Diabetes mellitus is a disease that affect how the body uses blood sugar (glucose). Glucose is an important source of energy for the cells that make up the muscles and tissues. It is also the brain's main source of fuel. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
cohaitungchi.com
Benefits of Olive Oil For Diabetes Patients
Olive oil is liquid fat that is obtained from olives, a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is obtained by pressing whole olives and is commonly used in cooking. Olive oil is basically monounsaturated fat. The best type of olive oil is extra virgin olive oil and like all fats, it is made up of fatty acids, mostly oleic acid, at a rate of 55-83%. It also contains 36 known phenolic compounds- which are various compounds that have beneficial effects on our health.
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
diabetesdaily.com
Type 2 Diabetes Remission – How is it Defined?
This content originally appeared on diaTribe. Republished with permission. The term “type 2 diabetes remission” continues to spark debate in the diabetes community. At the EASD 2022 annual conference in Stockholm, experts explored this concept and what the term means for people with type 2 diabetes. In recent...
Migraine linked to increased risk of dementia, study finds
Migraine is linked to an increased risk for subsequent dementia, according to a new study which sheds more light on how the two neurological conditions are related. The research, published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, assessed data from the 2002-19 Korean National Health Insurance Health Screening Cohort to determine whether patients with migraine have an increased risk for dementia compared to those without the neurological condition.Overall, data from 44,195 patients with migraine and 44,195 individuals without migraine was assessed by scientists, including those from Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul.Migraines are a neurological disorder characterised by...
Brittle Diabetes Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Have you ever heard of brittle diabetes? Well, we're going to explain it to you right here. Read on for all the details.
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas simplifies management of type 1 diabetes
A bionic pancreas managed blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes better and with less user input than existing methods. Such a device could make managing blood glucose easier and improve quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Mind-Body Practices Linked to Lower Glucose in Type 2 Diabetes
Mind-body practices like mindfulness-based stress reduction, yoga, and qigong are linked to lower blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new analysis published in the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine. The role of stress in blood glucose control is poorly understood, but there is...
