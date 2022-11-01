Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twins Rumored To Have Been Killed By Older BrotherStill UnsolvedWillow Creek, CA
HSU Alumna Spotlight: Viviana Mora '02Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
New Degree at HSU: Social Work AdministrationHardin-Simmons UniversityArcata, CA
Related
kymkemp.com
Cherry is a Senior Labrador Mix Looking for a Loving Home to Spend her Final Days
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Cherry is a senior citizen looking to spend her golden years in a loving home. This 11-year-old, black and white Labrador Retriever mix...
krcrtv.com
Providence hires new chief nursing officer for Eureka and Fortuna hospitals
EUREKA, Calif. — Providence in Humboldt County has announced the hiring of Naydu Lucas as the new chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna. Read the full press release below:. After a nationwide search, Providence in Humboldt County is pleased to...
kymkemp.com
‘My Black Is…’ Exhibit at the Reese Bullen Gallery
My Black Is… features nine artists from the Humboldt county area, showcased at Cal Poly Humboldt’s Reese Bullen Gallery. The exhibit will run from November 2nd to December 3rd, 2022. The public is invited to visit the gallery during open hours. An opening reception will be held Wednesday...
kymkemp.com
Jocelyn Hope (Jackson) Pauli: ‘A source of light, laughter, and love’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Dear Family and Friends,. It is with great sorrow that I share with...
kymkemp.com
Free Marsh Ecology Tour with Elliott Dabill
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 5. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Trail North Set to Receive Trail Mileage Markers
The City of Arcata Environmental Services will be painting trail mileage markers on the Humboldt Bay Trail North. Starting at Foster Avenue at the northern terminus of the Humboldt Bay Trail through town, mileage markers will appear every tenth of a mile allowing trail users to orient their whereabouts. Mileage markers will assist trail users to identify their location for emergency services, trail service requests and tracking of distance traveled.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Buildings Will Be Illuminated in Support of Veterans During Operation Green Light
In conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, county government buildings will be illuminated with green lighting November 7th through 13th, in support of Operation Green Light. This operation is an initiative between Trinity County, the National Association of Counties, and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. Operation...
kymkemp.com
Friends of the Arcata Marsh Announce November Event Schedule Including Thanksgiving Day Ramble
Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 5. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Joyce Vivian Smith (Holt), 1943-2022
Joyce passed away at Especially You Care Home on October 25, 2022 at age 79. For the last several years Joyce struggled with declining health due a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Despite her diagnosis she lived her life to the fullest and continued to make friends until the very end.
kymkemp.com
3 New Hospitalizations, 95 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period...
extension.org
Drain infestation #815755
Hi there, I’m having an infestation of the small bugs in the attached photo. They appear to come up through the bathtub drain and stay in the wet areas of the tub, crawling not flying. The drain fly description didn’t seem to match. I can send better photos when I’m back from a trip if needed. Thank you! Jocelyn.
kymkemp.com
Skeletal Remains Found Saturday Confirmed to be Missing Fortuna Man
The skeletal remains found in a wooded area northeast of Rohner Park in Fortuna were confirmed to belong to 48-year-old Lewis William Leckliter of Fortuna. Lewis was last seen in Fortuna on August 3, 2022. A juvenile female hiker discovered skeletal remains on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Emergency personnel were...
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Cindy Sue Manos, 1956-2022
Cindy Sue Manos, 65, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022 in the presence of her family. Cindy was born on December 10, 1956, to Glen and Wanell Wasson in Fort Bragg. Soon after Cindy was born, the family moved to Crannell and shortly after McKinleyville. After graduating from McKinleyville High in 1975, Cindy went to work at Simpson Timber Company in Arcata. Following her time at Simpson, Cindy enlisted in the Marine Corps, where she was stationed in Japan.
kymkemp.com
Free Educational Webinar Highlights Collaborative Conservation Efforts of Humboldt’s Coastal Dunes
Know Your Dunes: An Educational Community Webinar will be hosted by the Humboldt Coastal Dunes Cooperative on Thursday, November 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. This free public webinar will feature a series of short presentations highlighting collaborative conservation efforts of Humboldt’s coastal dune environments. Topics include:. Humboldt Coastal...
kymkemp.com
About 30 Residents Facing an Unexpected Eviction in Manila Given a Brief Reprieve
The bank that has foreclosed on a property housing about 30 tenants in an unpermitted mobile home park between Arcata and Eureka has given the residents at least five additional days and possibly more to find places to move their homes. But at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, the clutch of...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub
“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
kymkemp.com
Surprise Finding Shows Coho Surviving Even in Temperatures Much Warmer Than Optimum
Press release from the Eel River Recovery Project:. The Eel River Recovery Project (ERRP) has monitored water temperature throughout the Eel River watershed, checked flow conditions and also documented fish life since 2012. The group’s temperature monitoring program is driven by volunteer interest and energy, and streams surveyed include the South Fork Eel River and selected tributaries in southern Humboldt and northern Mendocino County.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November
In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THIS WEEK in EUREKA CITY COUNCIL: Homeless Action Plan Up for Review, Digital Signs Could Be Banned, and More!
The Eureka City Council will convene for another riveting round of civic engagement with its impassioned constituents tomorrow night. This week’s agenda includes a couple of hot-button items, including a proposal to address homelessness in Eureka. The council will also discuss a few less interesting but nevertheless important items. Yes, I’m looking at you 2022-23 fee schedule update.
Comments / 1