ACS – Dark Colored Vehicle Shooting
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking the public for assistance in an aggravated assault case. On October 29th, the Amarillo Police Department was called to the intersection of Northeast 15th and North Cleveland because a man was reported to have been shot. A witness saw a dark-colored vehicle in an accident...
Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast
The Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast is set to take place November 22nd. The festivities will begin at 6:30 a.m. inside the Amarillo Civic Center. Josh McDowell will be the featured speaker. McDowell’s Ministry Provides Life Changing Messages that Build, Share and Support Your Faith. Sponsorship opportunities are available and...
Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo
An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
Crosby County Crash
Amarillo man Scott Moore died in an accident early Wednesday morning. The 46-year-old was driving a tractor-trailer in Crosby County on Farm to Market road 193 and drove straight through a curve. He attempted to overcorrect, but the vehicle went over several drainage barriers before stopping in a field, and...
Confirmed Animal Attack
The Texas Rangers are joining an investigation into a confirmed animal attack on a McLean woman from over the weekend. Law enforcement officials say on October 29, Gray County officials Were called to the area of Heasley and Kingsley in McLean about a dead body found. Officials say the woman...
Pedestrian Hit By Train
A pedestrian is dead following being hit by a train last night. The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the accident happened at 9:32 October 31, near 24th Street in Canyon. The victim is identified as Joseph Hoot, he was found dead on the scene, and an autopsy has...
Erik Rivas indicted for murder of ex-girlfriend
A Randall County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing Shereena Webster in August on his murder charge. Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday, for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, According to court documents. Rivas is accused of shooting and killing Webster on Aug. 18. The shooting...
WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series to Offer Forward-Looking Vision on Climate Gridlock
A climate expert will discuss what solutions are both needed and possible for the State of Texas at the next installment of West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series. Dr. Daniel Cohan, associate professor in Rice University’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, will present his research and proposed...
