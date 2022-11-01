Read full article on original website
cbs17
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
cbs17
Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
Durham police investigating October shooting that left 1 person dead
Durham police say a 21-year-old man died at a hospital from gunshot injuries.
Eden man accused of having weapon of mass destruction held under $5 million bond
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Eden on Wednesday and charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, according to an Eden Police Department news release. Investigators with the EPD secured an arrest warrant on 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Around 3:57 p.m., patrol officers […]
chapelboro.com
Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough
A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
Driver accused of driving under the influence after vehicle crashes into Greensboro home, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro authorities responded to the 4200 block of Baylor Street after a vehicle rammed into the front of a family townhome Monday night. People living in Bellwood Village tell FOX8 a vehicle drove backward from the opposite side of the cul-de-sac through a wooded divider, hit a dumpster and then smashed […]
1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
rhinotimes.com
Shooting Incident in Southwest Guilford County Is Under Investigation
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that there had been a shooting in Guilford County the night before. However, the department didn’t provide much specific information in the press release announcing the incident. It only states that, “On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11...
Dad to be charged after North Carolina toddler dies in shooting
"This is not about the rightful ownership of guns. This is about the responsibility of gun owners to protect minors by ensuring all weapons are kept safely away from children," said Doyle.
NC sheriff’s office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
cbs17
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
cbs17
59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
Person killed in head-on wreck on Shields Road in Kernersville, police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a head-on crash in Kernersville, according to a Kernersville Police Department news release. According to Forsyth County EMS, there was a wreck on the 1300 block of Shields Road, which is off of US 66 running through Kernersville. Police say the wreck was fatal, and the […]
Child grazed by bullet after possible road rage incident in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a child was injured after a shooting that may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The child was grazed by a bullet in the back seat of his father’s car, officials said. The child is not believed to be severely injured.
2 juvenile victims hurt in High Point during drive-by shooting, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juvenile victims were reportedly shot in High Point on Monday night, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting. Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were […]
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Driver found with gunshot after Cary officers respond to car crash: Police
Cary police said the crash around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at O'Kelly Chapel and Parkside Main.
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
WXII 12
Kernersville man killed in crash
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
