ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
cbs17

Durham man dies 5 days after shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Durham man died five days after he walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. The Durham Police Department on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Michael Spears Jr. Police say they received a call shortly before midnight last Thursday notifying them...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Halloween Road Rage Shooting Injures Child Near Hillsborough

A reported road rage incident in Hillsborough led to a shooting that injured a child on Halloween night, with authorities charging a man on Tuesday morning. Kelly Long, a 41-year-old Hurdle Mills resident, was charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With Intent to Kill. Both the sheriff’s office and Hillsborough Police Department investigated the incident overnight, as the shooting occurred both inside and outside Hillsborough town limits.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot in Jamestown on Kivett Drive, taken to hospital, deputies say

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim was shot in Jamestown on Tuesday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:00 p.m., deputies with the GCSO responded to the southwest part of Guilford County when they were told about a shooting. Arriving deputies found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound on Kivett Drive. […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
rhinotimes.com

Shooting Incident in Southwest Guilford County Is Under Investigation

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that there had been a shooting in Guilford County the night before. However, the department didn’t provide much specific information in the press release announcing the incident. It only states that, “On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 11...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC sheriff’s office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
cbs17

59 arrested, more than $200K in drugs ceased during Operation Washout in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials. Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others. Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were...
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Kernersville man killed in crash

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Kernersville police are investigating a crash that killed a man. Officers were called to the crash in the 1300 block of Shields Road on Tuesday morning. Police said Jack Robbins, 32, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
KERNERSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy