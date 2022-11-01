ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Local single mothers receive essential supplies at baby shower hosted by Patriots lineman and wife

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local single mothers were showered with support at a baby shower Tuesday hosted by Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, who provided the parents with some much-appreciated essential supplies. The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, hosted the...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
theweektoday.com

Stellar students honored by Wareham Middle School

Wareham Middle School has named sixth grader Lily Woodside and seventh grader Aliana Kennedy its Students of the Month for October 2022. Woodside’s and Kennedy’s teachers spoke at length about their exemplary academic and personal qualities. The names of the teachers were not given. “Lily is a lovely...
WAREHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges

The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
BOURNE, MA
theweektoday.com

Nathan L. Maxim

WAREHAM - Nathan L. Maxim, Jr. of West Wareham, Massachusetts, was best known by his family and friends as Lenny or Pal. He ended his journey with cancer on Oct. 30, 2022 at home, where he was surrounded by those who loved him. Pal considered himself the luckiest man in...
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford

At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
theweektoday.com

Local students win medals at FFA convention

Five Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School students, including two students from Wareham, competed in the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo last week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The school Horticulture team competed against 65,000 students from 41 different states. Matthew Nawoichik of Wareham placed Gold in the National FFA Nursery/Landscape...
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction

The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store

MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
MASHPEE, MA
theweektoday.com

Historic District Study Committee formed in Marion

MARION — Buildings, roads or even entire neighborhoods in Marion could become part of a historic district following a vote to approve a seven-person Historic District Study Committee at the Nov. 1 meeting of the Marion Select Board. According to Meg Steinberg, Chair of the Marion Historic Commission, the...
MARION, MA
NECN

As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'

The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy