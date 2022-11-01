Read full article on original website
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
WCVB
Country Living's list of prettiest towns to visit this winter includes 7 in New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Seven of Country Living magazine's 40 prettiest American towns to visit this winter are located here in New England. The magazine, owned by our parent company Hearst, curated a list of communities that combine the best winter activities with picture-perfect postcard architecture and snowy landscapes. Here...
whdh.com
Local single mothers receive essential supplies at baby shower hosted by Patriots lineman and wife
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local single mothers were showered with support at a baby shower Tuesday hosted by Patriots lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, who provided the parents with some much-appreciated essential supplies. The Lawrence Guy Family Foundation, which provides resources and opportunities for financially disadvantaged families, hosted the...
theweektoday.com
Stellar students honored by Wareham Middle School
Wareham Middle School has named sixth grader Lily Woodside and seventh grader Aliana Kennedy its Students of the Month for October 2022. Woodside’s and Kennedy’s teachers spoke at length about their exemplary academic and personal qualities. The names of the teachers were not given. “Lily is a lovely...
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges
The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
fallriverreporter.com
Three allegedly assaulted in Fall River, including 84-year-old Charlie Chase, when holding pro-police signs
Three people who were supporting police were allegedly assaulted this past weekend in Fall River, including an 84-year-old veteran who has been assaulted on multiple occasions. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Fall River Police Officers responded to the front lot of the Fall River...
GoLocalProv
Over 9 Hour Wait at Hasbro ER, Says Rhode Island Mother — “Something Needs to Be Done”
A Rhode Island mother said that she was told the wait time would be 9 hours to see a doctor, when she brought her toddler to Hasbro Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning with what she said were worrying health issues. Melissa DaRosa said when her three-year-old daughter was throwing...
theweektoday.com
Nathan L. Maxim
WAREHAM - Nathan L. Maxim, Jr. of West Wareham, Massachusetts, was best known by his family and friends as Lenny or Pal. He ended his journey with cancer on Oct. 30, 2022 at home, where he was surrounded by those who loved him. Pal considered himself the luckiest man in...
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
Wait Until You See the Inside of This Stunning $30 Million Massachusetts Beach House
This is one of those out-of-the-movies homes where dreams are made. You never get to see it from the road, because it's hidden behind tall wrought iron gates and surrounded by incredible, lush trees and bushes that add to its mystique. This luxurious beach house on the Cape is in...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
theweektoday.com
Local students win medals at FFA convention
Five Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School students, including two students from Wareham, competed in the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo last week in Indianapolis, Indiana. The school Horticulture team competed against 65,000 students from 41 different states. Matthew Nawoichik of Wareham placed Gold in the National FFA Nursery/Landscape...
Here’s which colleges and universities are requiring the bivalent COVID-19 booster
The vaccine requirements of 30 colleges and universities located in the Boston metro area vary. Pandemic precautions are still a factor for some colleges and universities, but vaccine and booster requirements vary from school to school. The updated “bivalent” booster shot targeted at omicron variants was introduced Sept. 2. Only...
WCVB
Over-the-top, award-winning Boston burgers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Double patties, gooey cheese, house-made pickles — these burgers aren’t just good, they’re crazy good. Don’t blink as you walk down Boston’s Newbury Street — you may just missC.G.K.– Crazy Good Kitchen. Open since 2021, the Boston location is an expansion of their original Malden diner. Their most popular burger, the Hot Mess and Cheese, has gone viral on social media a few times.
New Bedford Man Wins Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Mother Dies Choking on a Clam
FAIRHAVEN (1420 WBSM) — The son of an 88-year-old Acushnet woman who died during a brief stay at a Fairhaven nursing home more than seven years ago has won a wrongful death lawsuit after a lengthy court battle with healthcare providers. Kathryn Miller was staying at Alden Court while...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
theweektoday.com
UPDATED Surplus school buildings sold at auction
The historic West and East school buildings of Wareham will be repurposed under new ownership. Both school buildings were sold at auction on Thursday, Oct. 27. The closing date for the sales of the properties is Nov. 21. Patricia A.McArdle & Associates, PC, was the highest bidder for the West...
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
WCVB
Massachusetts man arrested for breaking into apartments of female college students
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with break-ins that happened at a North Andover apartment complex that houses a number of Merrimack College students. North Andover police said 26-year-old Adam Auditore, of Medford, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of attempted breaking-and-entering...
theweektoday.com
Historic District Study Committee formed in Marion
MARION — Buildings, roads or even entire neighborhoods in Marion could become part of a historic district following a vote to approve a seven-person Historic District Study Committee at the Nov. 1 meeting of the Marion Select Board. According to Meg Steinberg, Chair of the Marion Historic Commission, the...
NECN
As New COVID Variants Continue to Spread, Boston Doctors Wonder, ‘What's the Plan?'
The immune-evading COVID-19 variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are continuing to rise in New England, with their share of cases nearly doubling each of the past two weeks. BQ.1 and and BQ.1.1 now account for approximately 20% of all coronavirus cases in the region, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's almost double the 13% figure from the week prior.
