ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Perfect Getaway: Solvang

By Alan Gibbons
Orange Coast Magazine
Orange Coast Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDx3C_0iuVxOiJ00
Fall is a beautiful time to visit the Danish-themed town. Photograph by Anthony Fomin

I f there’s such a thing as too precious, this Danish town might be it. But what’s wrong with a throwback as long as it includes new restaurants, pastries galore, and upgraded lodgings? Solvang could become your new favorite base for a trip to Santa Barbara wine country, which was named 2021 Wine Region of the Year by Wine Enthusiast . Stop by Ostrichland, take in an outdoor show, and perhaps spot a celebrity. Just know the town goes pretty dark on Mondays.

Make an appointment to do the wine tasting on the deck at Rusack Vineyards. Winery Photograph Courtesy of The Vinland Hotel & Lounge

Central Digs

The Vinland Hotel & Lounge, on Mission Drive at the start of town, welcomes guests with a spacious entry and lobby. Its location makes for an easy walk to everything in the center of the action. The large, updated rooms offer plenty of space to spread out and relax. Try the wine country loft for bigger groups as there’s an upstairs with a third bed and a separate entrance ($259 and up). Many rooms overlook the valley and have patios where you can step out and sip coffee to start your day.

Wine and Dine

For an elegant dinner, make reservations at Mad & Vin at The Landsby hotel. Caramelized Brussels sprouts with bourbon maple syrup and prosciutto ($18) or a flat iron steak with herb butter and duck fat fries ($40) pair beautifully with local wines. At lunch, try mushroom tacos with pea shoots ($18) at Peasant’s Feast, where the menu highlights the season’s best. Go early; there are no reservations accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDx6U_0iuVxOiJ00
Danish Mill Bakery is more than 60 years old and one of many spots to get pastries. Storefront Photograph Courtesy of Danish Mill Bakery

Delicious Danish

A trip to Solvang must include pastries. Head to Solvang Restaurant for ebelskivers, puffy Danish pancake balls, served here with raspberry jam and powdered sugar. For a longer and more whimsical stop, try Danish Mill Bakery where you’ll be greeted by an animatronic baker telling stories of the start of the bakery in 1960 as well as the history of Solvang. Nearly every flavor of danish is available, and the cinnamon rolls are fabulous.

Boutique Bliss

Get away from the hustle at the town’s center with a stay at Corque Hotel, just far enough for quiet nights but still within walking distance of everything. The premier rooms and suites ($168 and up) have balconies, patios, or French doors overlooking the valley. The boutique hotel invites guests in with an elegant entry featuring a lovely brick driveway. Of particular note in this era: There are no resort fees.

Sips and Scenery

Winery options are limitless, but plan ahead and make reservations. Family-owned Rusack Vineyards invites guests by appointment only to its small property. The vibe is serene while you sip and take in stunning hillside views from the deck under old oak trees. Tastings are customizable as nearly every wine is available to try. Sunstone Winery offers tastings seven days a week in its lavender-filled courtyard reminiscent of Provence. Shaded by olive and oak trees, the outdoor area is perfect for the five-wine tasting ($25), picnics, and cornhole. It also boasts high-end event space: “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland was married there in August. A slight detour to Lompoc will lead to Melville , with its grand entryway and plenty of lavender and wisteria. The family-owned spot uses grapes only from its own 120 acres. The Estate Tasting Flight offers five pours ($25) of highly rated wines, which you can find in O.C. at Fable & Spirit and Hi-Time Wine Cellars.

Tip From a Local

“A hidden treasure in Solvang is the mile-long circular walking trail, directly below the Mission Santa Inés, that surrounds a defunct olive grove. A great jaunt before a day of wine tasting.”

—AMY CHRISTINE, Solvang resident and co-owner of Holus Bolus Winery and The Joy Fantastic Vineyard

Outdoor Shows

The Solvang Festival Theater just completed a one-year, $4.7 million rebuilding project
and reopened in the summer. The all-outdoor venue hosts performances year-round, including comedian Brian Regan, who appeared in September, and The Robert Cray Band in October. This month, the show is Stunt Dog Experience, which promises tricks, stunts, comedy, and more.

Kayaking Day Trip

If you want to spend a little time on the water, stop in Ventura on the way up or back and take a day trip to Channel Islands National Park. Santa Barbara Adventure Company leads seasonal kayak tours where helpful and personable guides will show you plenty of wildlife, sea caves, and perhaps even share some history of the area ($124 and up). All levels are welcome, and the Discovery Sea Cave kayak tour is a good introduction and not too strenuous.

Mark Your Calendar

Taste of the Santa Ynez Valley, Nov. 3 through 6 : A four-day celebration of the valley’s food and wine includes tastings, chef-driven dinners, and other activities spread across six towns in the area. visitsyn.com/taste-of-the-santa-ynez-valley

The post Perfect Getaway: Solvang appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
Coastal View

Tesla found floating in ocean

A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Designer Jenni Kayne Lists Santa Ynez Ranch for $6M (Exclusive)

As a kid, fashion and home designer Jenni Kayne used to visit the Santa Ynez Valley with her family. “I have such amazing memories of summers and long weekends there,” says Kayne regarding the wine-growing region northwest of the city of Santa Barbara. In September of 2020, Kayne purchased a 3,860-square-foot home in the valley — where celebrity residents have included Noah Wylie, Bo Derek, tennis great Jimmy Connors and lyricist Bernie Taupin — but the four-bedroom house was not exactly move-in ready.  More from The Hollywood ReporterL.A. Real Estate Agents, Housing Activists Battle Over Measure ULA, the So-Called "Mansion Tax,"...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Rescue at Butterfly/East Beach

Montecito Fire Department and AMR Paramedics responded to a call of a medical emergency at 5:00 pm on October 31, 2022 between Butterfly Beach, Montecito and East Beach, Santa Barbara. A man unable to walk was located on the rocks between the two beaches and due to the high tide,...
MONTECITO, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Cheerios

Cheerios is a three-year-old male, gray American pit bull terrier available for adoption at the Santa Maria Animal Center. Cheerios's adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea-treatment, and health/wellness exam. Call 805-934-6119 to make an appointment or visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the animals available for adoption in...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KEYT

Annual “Thriller” Flashmob pays tribute to late dance member

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- An annual Halloween dance tradition brought the Santa Barbara courthouse sunken gardens to life. Zombie flash mobs have been taking over Santa Barbara for the last couple weeks performing coordinated dances to Michael Jackson’s iconic song “thriller.”. It’s all part of World Dance for Humanity’s...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Orange Coast Magazine

Orange Coast Magazine

Troy, MI
58
Followers
63
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Orange Coast Magazine

 https://www.orangecoast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy