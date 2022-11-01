Texas Set to Host Virginia in Two-Day Dual Meet; Women’s and Men’s Teams Combined Friday Night. A normal dual meet between the University of Texas Longhorns and University of Virginia Cavaliers is plenty exciting for early November — the two-time defending national champion Virginia women against the surprise second-place team from last year and the powerhouse Texas men hosting a rising Virginia team with plenty of stud swimmers. But as Texas coaches Eddie Reese and Carol Capitani explained, this meet will be held with a twist as the women and men’s teams are scored together Friday night.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO