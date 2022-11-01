Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
Early Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Be Aware Of
There are several symptoms associated with lung cancer, though they may vary depending on the type and stage of the disease.
MedicineNet.com
What Blood Pressure Is Considered Life-Threatening?
A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure can be dangerous. Blood pressure is the force of pushing blood against the walls of the blood vessels. When the heart beats pump the blood, the blood pressure is higher and is called systolic pressure. When the heart is at rest in between the beats, the blood pressure lowers, which is called diastolic pressure.
MedicalXpress
Alcoholic pancreatitis patients with continued alcohol intake may finally have therapeutic options
Many alcoholic pancreatitis patients continued drinking during COVID-19. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine researchers are studying the effects of continued alcohol intake and seeking better treatment for alcohol-associated pancreatic disease. The researchers are looking for solutions to the continued effects of alcohol use, its harmful impact, and treatment....
News-Medical.net
Pancreatic cancer could be detected up to three years earlier than current diagnoses
Pancreatic cancer could be identified in patients up to three years earlier than current diagnoses, new research suggests. Weight loss and increasing blood glucose levels are early indicators of pancreatic cancer and could lead to a more timely diagnosis, helping to improve survival rates. In the largest study of its...
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
curetoday.com
Screening for Pancreatic Cancer Improves Outcomes
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the most common type of pancreatic cancer. About 17 in 1,000 people with average risk will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. However, people with inherited mutations have a much higher risk. How much higher depends on the mutation a person inherits. For example, 1 in 10 people with a BRCA1 mutation are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in their lifetime. Among those with an inherited STK11 mutation, up to 35 in 100 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Incredible scans reveal how new drugs reverse deadliest cancer for first time
Pancreatic cancer is often diagnosed too late as people with it tend to show little to no symptoms. The cancer has the lowest survival rate of any common cancer in the UK - with more than half of patients dying within three months of diagnosis. Experts at Florida University in...
Healthline
Bladder Cancer Screening Guidelines
People who have had bladder cancer or are at high risk of bladder cancer should have regular screening tests. These include urine analysis, urine cytology, and urine tests for tumor markers. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide. According to the. , more than 80,000 Americans will...
Hair Relaxers Linked to Higher Risk for Uterine Cancer
A study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found a link between uterine cancer and chemical hair straightening products. The Sister Study, led by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS), observed 33,497 women ages 35 to 74 over the course of 11 years to identify risk factors for breast cancer and other health complications. Throughout the study, 378 participants were diagnosed with uterine cancer.
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
curetoday.com
Guided Radiation Technique Will Be Studied in Phase 3 Pancreatic Cancer Trial
A clinical trial will determine if chemotherapy plus 5-fraction MRIdian SMART will improve survival over chemotherapy alone in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. A phase 3 clinical trial recently launched and will compare a combination of chemotherapy and 5-fraction MRIdian SMART (stereotactic MR-guided adaptive radiotherapy) to chemotherapy treatment (the...
Medical News Today
What to know about high output heart failure
High output heart failure is a rare form of heart failure. It can occur in people with hyperthyroidism, sepsis, or lung disease. Treatment can help stabilize symptoms and target conditions causing heart failure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about. have heart failure in the United...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
curetoday.com
It’s Tough to Be Vulnerable About Cancer and Other Health Complications
Cancer attacks your body and puts you in a very vulnerable position. In my second blog for curetoday.com, titled, “Being Vulnerable With Cancer Is OK,” I wrote that I was afraid to reach out and admit that I wasexperiencing depression during a dark time of painful chemo, being sick with gastrointestinal fluand the gray Ohio winter. I didn’t want to admit to others how I felt at the risk of appearing weak and whiny.
curetoday.com
Altered Taste After Stem Cell Transplants for Multiple Myeloma May Negatively Affect Daily Calorie Intake, Quality of Life
Stem cell transplants may cause dysgeusia — a disorder that alters a person’s taste —in some patients with multiple myeloma, which is a type of blood cancer. This disorder may have a domino effect on quality of life, although levels may return to normal a few months after the procedure, an expert said.
Healthline
What to Know About Menopause and the Risk of Heart Disease
Menopause may increase the risk of heart disease due to declining estrogen levels and other hormone-related factors. But you can lower your risk by managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels, eating a healthy diet, and exercising regularly. Menopause doesn’t cause heart disease. But there are certain heart disease risk factors...
Comments / 0