Houston, TX

Don’t stop believin’ at Classic Journey Live: A Tribute Concert at Miller Outdoor Theatre

By Sponsored Spotlight
365thingsinhouston.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
365thingsinhouston.com

Get into fun for everyone at concerts, comedy & more at Smart Financial Centre

Snag your tickets to upcoming concerts, comedians, and family-friendly performances at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land throughout November 2022. In the bustling community of Sugar Land, about 20 miles southwest of Houston, Smart Financial Centre hosts an ever-revolving roster of internationally renowned musicians, artists, comedians and exciting live productions that bring beloved characters to life.
SUGAR LAND, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: November 4 to 6, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, November 4 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

This Month’s Must-See Exhibits in Houston: November 2022

Catch our picks for the latest exhibitions and installations at art galleries and museums throughout Greater Houston in November 2022. This month, we’ve rounded up seven of the city’s current exhibitions that represent just a slice of what Houston has to offer in the worlds of art, history and culture.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Smash-Hit Burger Pop-Up Fires Up First Houston Restaurant

Since Abbas Dhanani served his first smash burger in September 2021, his Burger Bodega has been a hit. Now, his perpetually popular pop-up is putting down permanent roots at 4520 Washington. The brick-and-mortar, which was a fire station from 1937 to 1991, officially opens November 3. Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview of the New York bodega-inspired restaurant and try some of the dishes.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gain the confidence to smile again with the help of The Cowboy Dentist

HOUSTON — The Cowboy Dentist has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Get a free consultation and CT Scan, plus 10% off when you make an appointment. The Cowboy Dentist has two practices. Manvel Dental & Implant Center:. Address: 19404 Hwy 6, Manvel, TX 77578. Phone: 832-637-4977.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Houston, Texas Home is Gorgeous with 2 Pools Connected by an Underwater Tunnel

Why do we look at homes that are completely out of our price range? We're day dreaming. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. Daydreaming is exactly what you're doing when looking at this home in Houston, Texas. It is gorgeous with a Spanish flair, six bedrooms and two pools connected by an underwater tunnel. Wait! What? Its a short tunnel but a tunnel nonetheless. Let's check out this fantasy inducing Texas home.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights feed store staple moving after 94 years

Quality Feed and Garden’s trademark red and white checkerboard style-painted building with blue trim has sat unchanged and unmoved off North Main Street for nearly a century, providing the Greater Heights area and Houston region with lawn and garden services. But amid the store’s landowner passing away two years...
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Nightmare At The Houston Museum Of Natural Science

This is a video your whole family should watch. Evie is a photographer at The Houston Museum of Natural Science. She was working on a project featuring Rhodocrosite, when something strange started happening... That was really enjoyable. Important lesson here...if something is called the "bloodstone", just keep walking. By the...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston spot out to prove Bayou City has the best Philly cheesesteaks

Houston Astros fans looking to chow down on an iconic Philadelphia food have the chance to do so for free during the World Series, as one local restaurant has a special promotion to pair with the team's Fall Classic showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies. Jeremy Sanders—owner of Texadelphia Memorial, located...
HOUSTON, TX
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward

In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as TakeOff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card

HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
HOUSTON, TX

