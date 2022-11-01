Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Jill Biden makes hilarious Astros comment ahead of Game 4
The first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, revealed her allegiances for the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros in a pretty hilarious way on Wednesday. Biden was at a fundraiser in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, and gave a very comedic opening line about the...
World Series ticket prices are through the roof: Cheapest Astros-Phillies Game 4 seats online
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the lead as the World Series heads to Game 4 on Wednesday, November 2 (11/2/2022), and anyone shopping for last-minute seats is facing prices upwards of $1,000 for even the cheapest tickets. The Phillies electrified the home crowd with a 7-0 shutout for game three,...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series 2022: Did Phillies Fans Really Shake the City During Game 3?
DingerQuake: Did Phillies fans really shake the city during Game 3? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was a raucous night in South Philadelphia. The Phillies bashed a World Series record-tying five home runs to take control of the World Series with a 7-0 thrashing of the Astros, and the Citizens Bank Park crowd of 45,712 was relentlessly loud.
This Bryn Mawr Billionaire Pays Big Bucks for Phillies’ Success
Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton is the managing partner and principal owner of the Phillies.Image via CBS 3 Screenshot. Bryn Mawr resident John Middleton wasn’t always in the public eye. But in recent years, as the Philadelphia Phillies’ managing partner and principal owner, he’s become more well-known. And this season, Middleton is taking big risks with huge payoffs.
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Ben Verlander's takeaways from Phillies' Game 3 win
Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies sent the crowd at Citizens Bank Park into an absolute frenzy Tuesday night. The Phillies tied the record for the most home runs in a World Series game, crushing five homers in a dominant 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3. Kyle...
Phillies vs. Astros: MLB releases revised World Series schedule
The MLB says World Series tickets are valid for the game number on the ticket.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series schedule: Phillies vs. Astros dates, times with Game 3 postponed, Fall Classic pushed back
The Phillies have waited 13 years to host a World Series game. They just have to wait one more night. Game 3 of the 2022 World Series was rained out Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. The postponement changes the entire World Series schedule. Games 3-5 will now be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philly. MLB will still have a travel day between Games 5 and 6, and Games 6 and 7 (if necessary) will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday. They were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
Local barber offering special Phillies haircuts for World Series
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County barber is helping fans who have Philadelphia Phillies fever. Here at Sal's Barbershop, the owner has been busy over the last few weeks doing special haircuts to honor the Phillies.Carefully clipping and meticulously maneuvering."Not everyone can do it," barber Sal Giannone said.Giannone is fully focused as he shades in the famous Phillies P."I'm happy I can provide something that other barber shops really, they can't," Giannone said. "It's a specialty."Giannone runs Sal's Barbershop with nine locations in the area, including in Plymouth Meeting."This is not a regular Phillies P," he said. "This...
World Series 2022: Ex-Mets star Keith Hernandez is all-in on Phillies
Keith Hernandez ’s view on the Philadelphia Phillies has completely turned around. In August, the New York Mets commentator stated that he avoided working games against the Phillies because of they were unenjoyable to watch due to their lack of strong defense. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
True Blue LA
MLB playoff schedule: Phillies head into World Series Game 4 after decisive win
The battle continues in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Astros meet at Citizens Bank Park for Game 4 of the World Series. The Phillies’ Aaron Nola will be on regular rest thanks to Monday’s rainout and is expected take the mound instead of Ranger Suárez, who was initially scheduled to pitch. In his last start, Nola gave up five runs on six hits—including two homers for Kyle Tucker—in 4 1⁄3 innings. Before that, he gave up seven hits and six runs in about the same amount of time to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 top plays, live updates
After being rained out Monday, Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is underway. The game can be seen exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 1-1) Nick not stopping. After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick...
NBC Philadelphia
From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans
Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history. But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor. From comedy geniuses from the suburbs to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun" to...
Glenn Wilson believes Phillies fans make the difference, lead team to win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans couldn't be more excited as their team rolls into Game 4 Wednesday night. They're hoping to ride the momentum right into the game on Wednesday.The Bank was on fire, it was alive and there was so much excitement, it's a wonder anyone has a voice left Wednesday morning. However, they will need it for Game 4 as the fans predict we are going all the way."When Bryce Harper stepped up to the plate and he hit that first pitch, it was the tone for the rest of the night. It was incredible," a fan said. "They're going...
Sporting News
Bryce Harper contract breakdown: How much money does Phillies star make in 13-year deal?
When Bryce Harper hit the free-agent market after the 2018 MLB season, a mad scramble to land the outfielder was promised. He was one of the most hyped prospects not just in baseball, but also North American sports when he was drafted by the Nationals in 2010, and that hype continued when he was called up to the big leagues at 19 in 2012.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies hit 5 home runs in dominant Game 3 win
PHILADELPHIA — Lance McCullers Jr. was so disappointed in himself, he nearly let his body go limp. In the first inning of Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, he started Bryce Harper with an awful version of his best pitch. Harper saw the hanging slider coming and calmly swatted it into the bleachers.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies to wear powder blue throwbacks for Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies will wear their powder-blue throwback uniforms for Thursday's Game 5 against the Houston Astros. The team announced the they would be wearing their retro threads on their official Twitter account hours before first pitch:. During the regular season, the popular ensemble, which was actually the team's road...
