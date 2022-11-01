Read full article on original website
Great Bend Eco Devo inviting young entrepreneurs to challenge
Last spring, more than $2,300 was handed out to area high school students as reward money for the Barton County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge (YEC). State-wide, more than 1,000 students from 61 schools competed for more than $75,000 in prizes. Great Bend Economic Development Communications Director Lee Ann June said the third annual challenge will again give area students the opportunity to promote a business idea.
Ellinwood Hospital awarded construction funds for new facility
Ellinwood’s work to secure funding for a replacement hospital through the USDA has proven to be worth the hard work and efforts. The Ellinwood Hospital District Board of Trustees has been notified by the USDA that the $25,000,000 in requested funding has officially been obligated by the USDA for construction of a new hospital and clinic and is expected to begin late this year still or first thing in 2023.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour & ribbon cutting (11/3)
Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Ribbon Cutting. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Shafer Art Gallery. 245 NE 30 Rd. – Barton Community College. Folk-artist Bob Mix of Great...
Cindy Hoss announces her retirement
From atop educational innovation to behind the pen, Cindy Hoss seals off an impressive resume with her retirement after 12 years as the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Hutchinson Community College, a decision confirmed at the Oct. 13th Board of Trustees meeting. Published author, skilled grant writer, professional development...
GBHS to host Veterans Day Assembly, veterans invited
Great Bend High School will once again host their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 11 to honor all military veterans who have served in in the U.S. Military. The assembly will begin at 9:30 am in the GBHS Gym and will include performances from the GBHS Band, Orchestra, and Vocal Music Department. The event will include remarks from Angela Enriquez, who is a GBHS graduate and military veteran. All Veterans in attendance will be recognized for their service and are invited to sit in reserved seats on the gym floor with their families.
Fashionistas converge on St. John for fifth annual Trash to Trends challenge
That looks trashy, but at least the students at the fifth annual Trash to Trends recycled art competition have an excuse. Wednesday in St. John, students from eight schools in a 100-mile radius will compete by reusing refuse to create wearable fashion. St. John K-12 Art Teacher Brad Emery started the event with his wife five years ago and is pleased to see it grow.
Reno County Commissioners Honor 2 Local Businesses, Hire New Communications Person
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two businesses were honored by Reno County Commissioners Tuesday for the assistance they provided during an April 14th incident at Tenewa Haven Midstream Gas Plant west of Haven. When plant employees advised command personnel that a vessel containing liquid natural gas was in danger of explosion,...
GBRC: Stop 'N Learn - Top 10 Pollinators
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Top 10 Pollinators” on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center (2715 18th Street). Make plans to join us to learn the top...
Online sign-ups available for Great Bend's trolley holiday tours
For the third consecutive year, the public has the opportunity to take in the fun and merriment of the holiday season in Great Bend while riding aboard the Dolly Trolley. As with previous seasons, Dolly Trolley Holiday Lights Tours are free to the public, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and individual sponsors. Something different this year, however, is that there is a convenient online option to sign up for Dolly Trolley Holiday Lights Tours.
GB Chamber accepting reservations for RV winter storage
Already there is a nip in the air most mornings. Starting Friday, Nov. 4, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce will store your recreational vehicles for the winter at the Expo Complex west of Great Bend. Chamber Office Business Manager Tayler Stegman said the Chamber is now taking reservations. "We...
Rice County Emergency Dispatcher Coaches Parents through Baby Delivery
LYONS, Kan. – A Rice County Emergency Communicator was recognized by Rice County Commissioners Monday for her assisting in a baby delivery. On the evening of September 27th, December Mortimer took a 911 call regarding an imminent childbirth the reporting party said was coming “way early.” Utilizing the emergency medical dispatch protocol that Rice County has employed since 2004, she began asking questions and giving instructions for childbirth.
Barton Commission signs off on trade that will benefit Knop Sand, county
The Barton County Commission called it a "good deal all around." At Wednesday's meeting, the county moved forward on the sale of 20 acres in the northwest section of the county's sandpit area south of Ellinwood. The county also began the process of transferring water rights from Knop Sand to the county. Barton County Counselor Patrick Hoffman said he was pleased with how the deal worked out.
Celebrating a new look for the next 5+ years at Dilly and Doc
Dilly & Doc is celebrating five years in business at 1119 Main Street in November with a brighter and updated storefront. Upon receiving a Barton County Facade Improvement Grant (FIG), Dilly & Doc owners Brad and Phyllis Brack, worked with several local vendors to improve their signage, outdoor aesthetics, and storefront lighting which includes a custom OPEN sign.
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
Russell will receive $1M for loft apartment project
RUSSELL — Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced $1 million will be going to the city of Russell to increase affordable and moderate-income housing options in central Kansas. Russell is using the funds, allocated through the bipartisan House Bill 2510 Kelly signed in May, to redevelop the former Holland Hotel into loft-style apartments.
Liquor by the drink resolution to be considered Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will look over a resolution on Tuesday to bring a vote on liquor by the drink back before voters as soon as next year. The proposal, if approved, would remove the required 30% food sales requirement for liquor by the drink. Sandhills Brewery...
City Council votes 3-2 to go forward with no Avenue B access off of Woodie Seat
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council voted 3-2 to go with the Woodie Seat Freeway option that removes all pedestrian and vehicle access under the new Woodie Seat Freeway at Avenue B, matching the recommendation of the 2017 TEAP Study and which showed the closing of Avenue B due to the low traffic volumes that were observed.
Center for Counseling staff explains marijuana's link to psychotic disorders
Anyone who frequently smokes today’s potent marijuana, especially with a family history of psychiatric disorders, should consider the results of multiple scientific studies, said two professionals at The Center for Counseling & Consultation, 5815 Broadway in Great Bend. Scot Yarnell, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, and Jill Hulse, family...
Panther Pride: GBHS taking spirit bus to Salina for playoff game
An overtime win in Dodge City in week five. A massive late drive against Ulysses in week seven. A last-minute victory in Garden City in week eight. And the biggest of them all: a last-minute, 39-yard miracle on fourth-and-eight against Goddard-Eisenhower to keep the season alive. The Great Bend High School football team continues its journey forward with another Class 5A playoff game Friday at Salina Central.
