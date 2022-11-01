Great Bend High School will once again host their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 11 to honor all military veterans who have served in in the U.S. Military. The assembly will begin at 9:30 am in the GBHS Gym and will include performances from the GBHS Band, Orchestra, and Vocal Music Department. The event will include remarks from Angela Enriquez, who is a GBHS graduate and military veteran. All Veterans in attendance will be recognized for their service and are invited to sit in reserved seats on the gym floor with their families.

