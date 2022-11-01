Read full article on original website
Man shot dead near Maquoketa on Wednesday night
FULTON, Iowa — A man is dead after a shooting in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff's deputies and Maquoketa police responded to a report of a man being shot and in need of assistance.
KWQC
Deputies identify Maquoketa man killed after shooting in Jackson County
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Maquoketa man is dead after a shooting in Jackson County, according to deputies. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Maquoketa Police Department responded around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man being shot in rural Jackson County near Fulton, according to a media release.
iheart.com
Jackson County Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing His Wife
(Jackson Co., IA) -- A Jackson County man accused of killing his wife is pleading not guilty in the case. Christopher Prichard is accused of shooting and killing Angela Prichard in Bellevue on October 8th. Police say Prichard admitted to killing his wife with a 20 gauge shotgun when he was arrested the next day. He'll have a pre-trial conference on December 2nd.
KWQC
Man pleads guilty in 2019 Morrison shooting
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Morrison man plead guilty Friday in connection to the shooting of two people in October 2019. Jeramie M. House, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. House was sentenced to 21 years and nine months in prison with credit...
KWQC
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. According to a social media post Tuesday from family, Sergeant Lind was able to talk, move some parts of his body and take about but the feeding tube out.
13-year-old boy arrested after alleged armed robbery, carjacking in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested Halloween night after allegedly attacking a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car, according to the Davenport Police Department. Police said that on Monday, Oct. 31 at about 8:41 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Arlington Ave after a...
KCRG.com
Convicted Dubuque man’s case going to Iowa Court of Appeals
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday the Iowa Court of Appeals is set to take up the case of a Dubuque man convicted of killing his girlfriend. This is the second appeal in this case. Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. A jury originally convicted...
KCRG.com
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail
JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine. Court documents state that...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For Assault and Child Endangerment
Dubuque Police arrested 33 year old Timothy Hoffman of Dubuque on Saturday on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. A report says that Hoffman assaulted 27 year old Kristen Mitchell of Dubuque on August 31st in the presence of an infant child.
Iowa Police allege suspect used 4 credit cards in 3 minutes for fraudulent purchases
Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island hit-and -run
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Rock Island Tuesday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 52-year-old Abbott Lee Perry. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy was performed Wednesday, prelim investigation showed he died from traumatic blunt force...
KWQC
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
Shootout with police leaves one Davenport man dead, 6 officers on leave
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man is dead after a police pursuit ended with a gunfight in Davenport on Sunday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS). Around 2:50 a.m., law enforcement officials initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of 5200 Grand...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police has been arrested, according to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. Eric Brewer, 31, was wanted for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
x1071.com
Lancaster Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges
A woman from Lancaster was arrested on several charges Sunday around 7:30pm. 27 year old Grecia Mendoza-Mendoza was arrested for Operating while Revoked, Possession of THC and Possession of an Illegal Article on East Platteville Avenue in Belmont. Mendoza-Mendoza was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody. Mendoza-Mendoza was also cited for No Seatbelt and Expired Registration.
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in crash near Centennial Bridge
UPDATE: November 3, 9:20 a.m. According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, the man killed in Tuesday’s crash has been identified as Abbott Lee Perry, age 52 of Davenport. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Earlier: A 52-year-old man killed Tuesday in a Rock Island crash...
iheart.com
Iowa Pharmacist Sentenced For Prescription Drug Tampering
(Undated) -- An Iowa pharmacist will serve two years in federal prison for tampering with prescription drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Anthony Pape of Dubuque stole hundreds of doses of controlled substances from pharmacies where he worked over three years. Pape was also fined 10-thousand dollars, ordered to...
One dead, one injured in hit-and-run crash near Centennial Bridge Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-way crash near the Centennial Bridge Tuesday afternoon, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:56 p.m., RIPD responded to the scene of a fatal traffic crash at...
Sioux City Journal
Dead subject identified, officers placed on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting in Davenport
The Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) investigated a fatal officer-involved shooting early Sunday in Davenport and identified the individual involved as 24-year-old Davenport resident Kenneth Jamel Carrol Jr. Three Davenport Police officers, two Iowa State Troopers and one Bettendorf Police officer discharged their weapons...
KWQC
Woman reported missing in Clinton
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. A missing person report was filed with Clinton Police for Traci Corwin. Corwin is 5-foot-1 tall, about 120lbs, according to Quad Cities Missing Persons Network. It is unknown what Corwin was wearing, and she is believed to have a lower back tattoo...
