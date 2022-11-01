Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Magnolia Road Fire, Jones County
Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road today around 1:30 p.m. ‘Operation Safe Neighborhood’ conducted in Lamar Co. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up “Operation Safe Neighborhood” last week....
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Agriculture plays a big role in the state of Mississippi, generating more than $8 billion dollars every year and making it the number one industry in the state. The Lamar County School District got to see firsthand the process of getting produce from the field to...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall farmer rescued from soybean grain bin
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Soybeans may look tiny, but imagine being buried beneath 10-12 feet of them. A lifelong Sumrall farmer is now recovering at Forrest General Hospital after he was rescued from a grain bin filled with soybeans on Tuesday. “The quicksand effect just pulled him under,” said Sumrall...
WDAM-TV
New railroad bridge making progress in Petal River Park
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction is making progress on the railroad bridge near Petal River Park, across the Leaf River. The work started in January on the 120-year-old bridge, and Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says the process is ahead of schedule. He says construction on the bridge will not be...
WDAM-TV
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road Wednesday around 1:30 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. deputies use FARO device to investigate Wednesday’s fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is using new 3D imaging technology to aid in the investigation of a suspicious fire that left a mobile home destroyed. The fire occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 456 Magnolia Road. It caused significant structural damage and the...
WAPT
Simpson County woman missing, last seen driving white F-150, MBI says
SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 46-year-old Simpson County woman. Heather Marie Blackwell, of Magee, was last seen at about 12:08 p.m. Tuesday driving a white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tag SP11039. She was traveling north in the 200 block of Dolly Lane.
WDAM-TV
Perry County sheriff cautions residents to take tornado warnings seriously
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though Saturday’s storms did not cause significant damage in Perry County Saturday afternoon, that may not always be the case for all warnings going forward. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles cautioned residents of the county to be safe when the weather gets rough. “We...
WKRG
Custodian ‘Miss Annie’ named George County Schools employee of the month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1. She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building...
WDAM-TV
Motorcycle reported stolen in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Have you seen this bike?. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle reported stolen from a home on Lyon Ranch Road on Wednesday, No. 2. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call...
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
WDAM-TV
Police remind residents to ‘Park Smart’ when holiday shopping
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and put valuables in their trunks as the holiday shopping season grows near. HPD says they want you to “Park Smart” by locking your doors, removing gifts or electronics from plain view and taking your...
WDAM-TV
EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities. The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new...
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
WDAM-TV
‘Warrior Within 5K’ to help raise funds for OGHS bands
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those running shoes ready!. Oak Grove bands are hosting the inaugural “Warrior Within 5K” and Fun Run on Nov. 12. The fun run will start at 8 a.m. and the 5k is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m, both at Oak Grove High School.
WDAM-TV
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County. Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April. He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal. “Instead of...
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
WTVM
2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said. The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported. Three...
3 injured, 2 dead after shooting in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of West 5th Street just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 2. When officers arrived on the scene, a total of 5 people were injured during the shooting from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said Forrest County Deputy […]
