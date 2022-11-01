ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Cirque Italia Returns To Lubbock With “Water Circus”

Cirque Italia returns to Lubbock with their "Water Circus" show beginning Thursday, November 17th through Sunday, November 20th. Cirque Italia has entertained Lubbock before in the signature tent near the South Plains Mall with both their traditional circus performance and the Paranormal Cirque iterations. AHOY LUBBOCK! CIRQUE ITALIA’S NEW PRODUCTION...
Daylight Saving Time Is Incredibly Dumb, And Lubbock Doesn’t Need To Participate.

Yeah, we've been through this before, and I'm planning on dying on this hill. Yes, we've all heard the old line of bullcrap: "Spring forward. Fall back." Twice a year, we go through a time-honored ritual of needing to reset the clocks on all of our non-internet connected devices, such as microwaves, VCRs (editor's note: OK, Boomer), car stereos, all because of this fallacy that we really, seriously need more daylight in the afternoon during the summer so that farmers and ranchers can work later into the day.
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This

Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022

It is that time of the year again. With everything changing more and more people are closing for the holidays. Here are the places we know in Lubbock will be closed for Thanksgiving and their times for Black Friday. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. Want Local...
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?

If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard

I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later

Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Ajuua’s Mexican Restaurant Sets Opening For Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about a place opening in Lubbock from Midland and Odessa and everyone gets excited for it to come. Well, it is time to enjoy!. It's called Ajuua's Mexican Restaurant. While I've never visited this place, many people have been raving about it and saying they've always wanted it to come to Lubbock. Ajuua's owner Zeke Ramirez finally decided to open one here. So let's get excited and bring on the margaritas and good times.
Lubbock Man Carves Another Patch of Incredible Pumpkins

Our dear friend and fellow Lubbockite Topher Covarrubio has done it again- he's carved an absolutely incredible and impressive patch of Pumpkins for 2022. Topher has carved several pop culture pumpkins each year for the last few years. I'm always blown away by how intricate they are. Many complex pumpkin designs don't "read" very well- these are all immediately recognizable.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!

Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
Lubbock Could See Storms And Much Cooler Temperatures Soon

Thunderstorms, rain, sunny with temperatures going from mild to chilly to mild again. Welcome to Fall in West Texas. Get ready for a rollercoaster weather pattern over the next few days in Lubbock and around the South Plains. The good news? Cooler temperatures and maybe some rain. In fact, we could see storms in Lubbock.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area

A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
