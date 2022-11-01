ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade

Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who's that, marching up Main Street? It's the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
WARRENSBURG, NY
Hot 99.1

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Queensbury evergreen chosen as 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

New York — Capital Region representation in New York City this holiday season: the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is coming from Queensbury. The Rockefeller Center announced this year’s tree on Twitter. The tree is an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce, weighing 14 tons. It’s estimated to be about 85 to 90 years old!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

Look! $7.5M Sprawling Lake George Roaring Brook Ranch Resort For Sale!

The sprawling 35-acre resort in Lake George has just gone through major renovations. It's just 2 miles from Lake George Beach State Park and 8 miles from Prospect Mountain. According to the listing, "the Ranch has been carefully renovated to create a unique retreat; designing its new rooms and common areas to be both beautiful and comfortable while paying tribute to the area’s history. The 100 guest rooms have been completely reimagined, while two buildings with 35 additional guest rooms are not yet in service." They have many wedding venue options or stay for a corporate retreat. There is also a horse stable and riding area on the property.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WRGB

October 2022 Wrap - A Look at the Month in Weather

Leaf peeping, corn maze getaways, haunted attractions, Friday night high school football games and yard clean-up were all among a myriad of other outside activities that went practically unhindered in October due to a combination of many sunny and mild afternoons and no meaningful rain on any of the weekends. But what stood out most about the month was the vibrant and long lasting displays of fall color the foliage put on throughout not just the local area but the entire Northeast, making up for a couple of consecutive lack luster years.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Historical society to show off mammoth tooth

The Warren County Historical Society's annual open house is this weekend, and they have a unique claim to fame to show to all who attend. Just as history is told through photographs, artwork, and records of lives and battles long past, it can also be told by a very big, very old tooth.
QUEENSBURY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Delicious Italian Restaurant Moving Into Old Wine Bar Spot in Delmar

Back in June, the owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap closed their doors to focus on their bakery. Now an Italian restaurant will be taking over the space in Delmar. The owners of the Twisted Vine Wine & Tap wanted to focus on their other business, Perfect Blend Cafe & Bakery. They did plan on keeping the space for a prep kitchen, private events, and office space. Now an Italian restaurant will take over the space.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

New Saratoga Springs chiropractor office opens

Did you know that 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually?. One Saratoga chiropractor is looking to help residents relieve pain through chiropractic care. Dr. Andrew Sorensen recently opened Spring Back Chiropractic in downtown Saratoga Springs. He focuses on patient-centered care. While chiropractic care may be scary for some people,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy