The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for a historic modernization of the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed main building and plaza. This will be the largest renovation of the museum in its history, with upgraded galleries and public spaces among the planned additions. Work is expected to begin in 2025 and could keep the museum closed for two years. “Art making has changed dramatically since our opening in 1974, and the Hirshhorn’s annual attendance has increased 40% in the past five years,” museum director Melissa Chiu said in a statement, “In response...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO