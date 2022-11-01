Read full article on original website
This Beachy, Art-Filled LA Studio Comes With a Gorgeous Backyard
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Oh man! I love this space. It’s filled with all the things I love and nothing I don’t. My goal was to embrace the fun of different shapes/textures and create a space that I could sink into and enjoy every night.
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
Time Out Global
These picture-perfect gardens, complete with a lake, cherry trees and quaint boathouse, are what picnic dreams are made of
Set in idyllic Sherbrooke in the Dandenong Ranges, the Alfred Nicholas Memorial Gardens are the original gardens of the historic Burnham Beeches estate, a 1930s mansion built for Aspro sales magnate Alfred Nicholas. Renowned for its extensive water features, the gardens feature a picturesque lake and quaint boathouse. Stroll down...
marthastewart.com
A Warm and Opulent Winter Wedding at the Baltimore Museum of Art
Kerry Sheehan and Morgan Peerman worked for the same company for five years before they met in early 2015, after Kerry joined a team that sat near Morgan's. "Even then we barely spoke until she joined the team I was on," says Morgan. "From there, we slowly grew from co-workers, to acquaintances, to best friends, to walking down the aisle and spending the rest of our lives together—five apartments, three jobs, two cats, and two states later!"
National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. Mounted A Massive Feminist Installation On Its Facade
A large-scale installation deriving from a project that centers around feminist ideas by Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka has been installed on the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Cibulka’s work, a white-mesh hanging spanning 7,000 square-feet is currently draped on the museum’s exterior walls. It is part of an ongoing project titled “SOLANGE” by Cibulka, in which she has transformed public construction sites into textual displays that draw on feminism. Embroidered with a cross-stitched pink text, the work reads: “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a...
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
A Contemporary Extension Revives a Victorian Terraced House in London
As cofounders of London-based practice DGN Studio, Daniel Goodacre and Geraldine Ng are well-versed in the mullet architecture trend. Many of their residential renovations follow this common formula of a historic front façade paired with a modern rear addition, so the design duo was fully equipped to update and extend a Victorian terraced house that needed some extra love from its eager new owners.
Hirshhorn Museum Names Architects for Final Phase of Major Revitalization Plan
The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., has tapped Selldorf Architects and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for a historic modernization of the interior of its Gordon Bunshaft–designed main building and plaza. This will be the largest renovation of the museum in its history, with upgraded galleries and public spaces among the planned additions. Work is expected to begin in 2025 and could keep the museum closed for two years. “Art making has changed dramatically since our opening in 1974, and the Hirshhorn’s annual attendance has increased 40% in the past five years,” museum director Melissa Chiu said in a statement, “In response...
hypebeast.com
Studio Jean Verville Designs an Eccentric Refuge in the Woods
Studio Jean Verville has designed the MEV Cabin for “two admirable eccentrics” in Montréal, Canada. The cabin owners are both passionate about ’80s art and Italian design and wanted a place in the woods that reflected their eclectic style. The MEV Cabin has become a place...
victoriamag.com
A Table for All Seasons: Ten Favorite Tablescapes
Prepare for a year of entertaining with this selection of our ten favorite table settings showcased in Victoria throughout the varied seasons. Whether the fête is formal or relaxed, indoors or out, inspiration awaits with our beautifully styled designs. The favourite room in my home is the dining room...
