Banish Acne Scars and Visible Pores With This Top-Rated Retinol Serum — Just $12

Healthy skin is in! But what does that mean, exactly? And how do you achieve it — and maintain it? It doesn’t have to mean a 10-step skincare routine, expensive trips to the esthetician or even a prescription from the dermatologist. Sometimes adding one simple step to your routine could make all the difference.

Many people say that adding a retinol to their skincare regimen was game-changing (including Us ). Experts everywhere recommend it, not only for its anti-aging properties, but for a crystal-clear, happy, healthy glow. Sadly, a lot of retinoid products cost $50+ or even $100+, but almost unbelievably, this pick from a trusted brand is on sale for just $12!

CeraVe is such an amazing brand. It’s changed complexions all over for the better, and it continues to do so with wonderfully low price tags. While we love the brand’s gentle cleansers and moisturizers, this retinol serum is a more concentrated treatment designed to help resurface the skin for a fresh start.

That fresh start could mean minimizing the appearance of pores, a smoother look and feel, a more even tone, faded acne scars and dark marks and more. We love that this serum is specifically made with encapsulated retinol too, meaning it’s designed to be gentler compared to other retinols, which can sometimes wreak a little havoc on unprepared skin. Remember, it’s still best to start with just a couple of applications per week if you’re new to retinol in general!

Along with retinol, this non-greasy gel serum contains licorice root extract for extra brightening capabilities, niacinamide to calm down irritation and three essential ceramides to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Meanwhile, it does not contain fragrance, parabens or comedogenic (pore-clogging) ingredients. It was developed with dermatologists, so you know all of these important details were taken into consideration!

You’ll want to apply this serum after cleansing and toning, applying a pea-sized amount to skin, forming a thin layer over the face. Allow it to fully absorb before following up with your moisturizer, and remember to always use sunscreen during the day!

