Read full article on original website
Related
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
Hoosiers hoping to get lucky in record Powerball drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers everywhere flocked to their nearest convenience store – like the Dinner Bell on Shelby Street – to get their hands on as many Powerball tickets as they can afford. "I bought ten for my families and seven for my employees," said Marshall Tullos. All...
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
abc57.com
As Powerball jackpot reaches $1.2 billion, Hoosiers try their luck
INDIANA-- It's one of the biggest jackpots in lottery history. Tuesday, Powerball players had a chance to win a whopping $1.2 billion if they have a winning ticket. Tuesday night is the 39th drawing for this jackpot after there were no winners 38 days in a row, which is why the jackpot is so large.
There’s a Mysterious Tunnel Under an Indiana Street
Ever since I moved to the Evansville area in 2008, I've heard stories of things that lie beneath the city. everybody knows about the catacombs that are under the old courthouse. But, did you know there are random tunnels that have been found under the city, too?. One story of...
14news.com
$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but some Hoosiers still won big. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue. According to a press release, a $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold at...
cbs4indy.com
Reba’s Saturday show in Indy postponed, December 16 new date
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be no performance by Reba McEntire this weekend in Indianapolis, but those with tickets should hold onto them. In an update to her fans, Reba posted that “My doctor advised me to go on vocal rest so I have made the difficult decision to reschedule this weekend’s shows.”
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Lottery giving away coupons for free Powerball tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot being drawn on Wednesday, the Kentucky Lottery is giving away coupons for free tickets. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Kroger at 5001 Mud Lane, the Kentucky Lottery will be giving away a limited number of free Powerball tickets.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
14news.com
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation. {previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}. Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago. After her Facebook post received many shares and likes,...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
fox32chicago.com
Powerball fever: Illinois Lottery giving away free tickets for $1 billion jackpot
CHICAGO - Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has climbed to a mind-blowing $1 billion. If someone wins Monday, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is...
grocerydive.com
Meijer Grocery is heading to a second state
Meijer intends to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana, according to a Thursday tweet from the city’s government. Plans call for construction of the supermarket — which would be a fraction of the size of the supercenters that comprise the vast majority of Meijer’s store fleet — to begin in 2023, the Indianapolis Star reported. The store is slated to be part of a development on the west side of Noblesville known as the Promenade that will also include locations run by retailers such as pharmacy chain CVS and auto parts store Pep Boys, according to a map of the real estate project posted by the Indianapolis suburb. This would be the second Meijer location in the area after its supercenter in east Noblesville.
cbs4indy.com
North Split reopening probably delayed till early 2023
Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the new year, despite INDOT's longtime goal of having the interchange open by the end of 2022. North Split reopening probably delayed till early …. Closures and construction on the North Split will likely follow us into the...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Indianapolis man killed in crash on I-65 in Lebanon
LEBANON, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Boone County involving a semi tractor trailer. The collision happened just before 7 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 65 northbound to State Road 32 in Lebanon. Lebanon police report a Chevy Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Anthony Holifield...
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Comments / 1