Tyson Fury loses temper with interviewer over Derek Chisora questions
Tyson Fury hit out at an interviewer on Sunday after they pushed the WBC heavyweight champion on the subject of his upcoming trilogy fight with Derek Chisora.Fury, 34, has come under criticism in recent weeks, after it was announced that the Briton will next fight compatriot Chisora, whom he has already beaten twice.Fans had clamoured for Fury to take on Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk next, but instead the “Gypsy King” will defend his title against Chisora, 38, at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 December.After Brian Davis, also known as True Geordie on social media, pressed Fury on...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight
According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 vs Rocky Marciano’s 49-0
Floyd Mayweather is sitting alone on a benchmark many boxers could only dream of after surpassing the great Rocky Marciano. Despite having a scare when former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menaythin hung up his gloves at 54-0, Mayweather remains in possession of the undefeated retirement record. Real name Chayaphon Moonsri,...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder rejects AJ talks with Andy Ruiz Jr fight set
Deontay Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. As World Boxing News confirmed many times, Wilder vs Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for the first quarter of 2023 in Las Vegas. A...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Wants Fury Next: I Need The Fourth Belt, I Don't To Fight Anyone Else!
IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on securing a fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury before the month of March. Fury is slated to face Derek Chisora in a voluntary defense on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk saw action in August, when he...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA
Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
Boxing Scene
Morrell: Benavidez Says Nobody Wants To Fight Him; Well, I'm Here And Ready
David Morrell has repeatedly insisted that all of his focus is on this weekend’s fight and nothing beyond that night. However, he does have a response to the oft-asked question of whether a showdown with fellow unbeaten super middleweight David Benavidez is in his future. “Benavidez says that nobody...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder has next TWO fights lined up, no Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder has his next two fights lined up ahead of a massive Pay Per View in Las Vegas next year. As WBN confirmed, Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. Wilder vs...
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Kenshiro Teraji makes P4P move; Serrano vs Cruz
World Boxing News offers the latest on Kenshiro Teraji’s latest title defense and a world title order for Amanda Serrano. This Tuesday, November 1, at the Saitama Super Arena, Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji achieved a significant victory by stopping Hiroto Kyoguchi in seven rounds. With the victory, Kenshiro increased...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Undercard Information
The undercard attractions have been announced for the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US this weekend?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
worldboxingnews.net
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez press conference round-up
Dmitry Bivol, Gilberto Ramirez and their respresentatives spoke ahead of their world light-heavyweight title fight in Adu Dhabi this weekend. Dmitry Bivol, WBA Light-Heavyweight World Champion:. “Hello everybody. I want to say first of all, thank you to the Abu Dhabi government, the Department of Culture and Tourism for this...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez, Caleb Plant In Talks For Interim-Title Fight, Expected To Be Ordered During WBC Convention
A long-awaited grudge match Is finally within reach. BoxingScene.com has learned that the respective camps for David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are in talks for an interim WBC super middleweight eyed for the first half of 2023. Both camps were eager to get ahead of the curve, as the fight is expected to be ordered during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention due to take place November 6-11 in Acapulco, Mexico.
ESPN
David Benavidez, Caleb Plant strike deal for 168-pound clash
Former super middleweight titleholders David Benavidez and Caleb Plant both announced Thursday on social media that they've struck a deal for a long-awaited fight. The 168-pound bout will be presented by PBC on pay-per-view in the first quarter of 2023, a source told ESPN. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Plant...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford rats on Errol Spence Jr for having illegal firestick
Terence Crawford attempted to give his explanation for the doomed fight with Errol Spence Jr. falling apart. “Bud” even spoke live to his fans. However, as Crawford justified signing with “Black Prime” for a December 10 clash with David Avanesyan, the welterweight champion let a big cat out of the bag.
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol Could Be One Step Away From Becoming Undisputed
By Vince Dwriter: Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring on Saturday, November 5, as he will make his 10th consecutive title defense against the number one ranked WBA contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at 1:30 pm ET, live on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol Doesn't Have Weaknesses, But I'm Going To Become Champion
Gilberto Ramirez will face the toughest test of his 13-year career when he takes on WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN. The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, is a former super middleweight champion who wants...
Boxing Insider
Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Fight Reportedly Signed
It appears that boxing fans might have finally gotten some good news after a very tough few weeks where highly anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford have fallen through. Former super middleweight world titlist Caleb Plant announced on social media Thursday that he has signed to fight another former super middleweight world titlist, David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.”
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu: I Might Go After Jermall Charlo Later On, Jermell is The Sh!ttier Version!
Undefeated junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu is mulling the possibility of facing both Charlo brothers. Tszyu is on track to face Jermell Charlo, who is the reigning undisputed world champion at junior middleweight with the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO titles around his waist. Their mandatory fight is scheduled to...
