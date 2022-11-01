Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes, New Indian Restaurant Moves InGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Related
thecomeback.com
Kyle Larson slams Ross Chastain’s epic NASCAR move
NASCAR driver Ross Chastain wowed fans and home audiences when he made a “video game” move to get into the Championship Four at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday. However, not everyone was a big fan of the move. In the final lap of the race, Chastain found himself just...
NASCAR World Reacts To Joe Gibbs Unhappy News
Ty Gibbs has received a ton of heat over the past few days for wrecking teammate Brandon Jones en route to winning Saturday's race at Martinsville Speedway. Hall of Fame football coach Joe Gibbs commented on his grandson knocking out Jones in a race that he needed to win. Gibbs...
Hendrick Motorsports Faces Backlash As They Turn Aftermath Of Bubba Wallace And Kyle Larson's Crash Into A $4,000 Profit
Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson recently entered into an altercation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Decision News
On Tuesday afternoon, the NASCAR world learned that Dale Earnhardt Jr will be in two Xfinity Series starts next season. According to a report from Matt Weaver of Racing America, Dale Jr announced the news this afternoon. The two races are still yet to be determined, but he unveiled the car he'll be driving for one of them.
NASCAR Legend Chad Knaus Thinks We Could See a Repeat of Ross Chastain's Wall-Ride at Phoenix
Chad Knaus has seen a lot during his lengthy career in NASCAR, so it would take a lot to impress him. That said, Jimmie Johnson's legendary crew chief, who now works as vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, was pretty damn impressed by what he saw from Ross Chastain last weekend at Martinsville Speedeway.
LOOK: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Pulls Off Awesome ‘League of Their Own’ Halloween Costume
Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve won this year’s best Halloween costume contest. The popular NASCAR figure used a classic baseball film to inspire this year’s outfit. Earnhardt broke out a Jimmy Dugan costume, the manager in the hit movie A League of Their Own. The character was played by Hollywood star Tom Hanks in 1992, but if there’s a remake, Earnhardt might be able to fill the role.
Ross Chastain's video-game move shocked NASCAR colleagues, race team: 'That was f---ing ridiculous dude'
Ross Chastain's move in real-time stunned his NASCAR colleagues and even his race team when he did it in Martinsville on Sunday to sneak into the Championship Four.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
JR Motorsports set for big announcement in November 2022
JR Motorsports and Bass Pro Shops are set for a special announcement on Tuesday, November 1 at 3:00 PM ET in Concord, North Carolina.
Road & Track
Here's the Telemetry for Ross Chastain's Wild Wall Ride
No, we're not yet tired of talking about Ross Chastain's wall ride. FOX's NASCAR Race Hub put together an animation of the move complete with telemetry, and it confirms that Chastain was fully committed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tyler Reddick Health News
NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick had to leave Sunday's race early due to health reasons. On Monday, Reddick released a statement explaining more about what he's dealing with. "During the restart at the beginning of stage two, I was involved in a stack up where significant contact occurred to my vehicle," Reddick said. "After being evaluated in the infield care center the medical team came to the conclusion that further evaluation today was the next step to take.
Autoweek.com
All the Numbers You Need to Pick a Winner at NASCAR's Championship 4
A Martinsville victory put Christopher Bell in the Championship 4 with Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain. Elliott (2020) and Logano (2018) are past champions looking to add another trophy to their impressive trophy cases. Longshots Bell and Chastain have have combined for just one top-five finish (zero wins)...
CBS Sports
NASCAR officials don't plan on changing rule after Ross Chastain's wall ride at Martinsville
NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell said Tuesday that the sanctioning body is not planning to make any rules that would forbid the wall ride move that allowed Ross Chastain to gain five spots and advance to the Championship 4 in the final corner at Martinsville. Chastain's move to go...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain rides wall into first place
He’s No. 1 in your program, has No. 1 on his car, is one of four Cup championship finalists and, after Sunday’s remarkable finish, is No. 1 in last-lap strategy. And Ross Chastain now is No. 1 in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Chastain’s last-lap, pell-mell run...
NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 Odds at Phoenix Raceway
The Championship 4 field is set for the NASCAR Cup Series and one leads the odds. Phoenix Raceway is once again host to the championship. Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott are the four drivers competing for the Bill France Cup. While it is always nice to...
racer.com
NASCAR's O'Donnell reiterates that Chastain's move was legal
NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O’Donnell reiterated on Tuesday morning that Ross Chastain’s go-for-broke move on the last lap at Martinsville Speedway didn’t violate any rules. Not only that, but O’Donnell said there will be no knee-jerk reaction from the sanctioning body going forward. Chastain rode...
Ars Technica
NASCAR driver stuns racing world with a move learned from Nintendo GameCube
On Sunday, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain made history with an unprecedented wall-riding maneuver that qualified him for a championship race and set the record for the fastest lap on the track at 18.845 seconds. Remarkably, Chastain said he learned the move playing NASCAR 2005 on the Nintendo GameCube when he was a kid.
Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway
No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT PHOENIX: Martin Truex Jr. has posted one NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway after winning in March 2021. Overall, he has posted six top-five finishes and 14 top 10s at the track. Last season, Truex backed up his victory by leading 72 laps and finishing second in the season finale. Earlier this season, Truex finished 35th in this season’s spring race after being involved in an accident during the final stage.
Truth About Cars
Crash to Win: NASCAR Was Genuinely Exciting On Sunday
You probably missed it, but one of the most exciting moments in modern motorsport occurred over the weekend. Ross Chastain needed to make up five positions on the last lap of the Xfinity 500 if he wanted to make it to the playoffs and opted to throw his car into the outside wall of Martinsville Speedway, remembering that he’d seen that strategy work in old video games. The resulting moment is genuinely surreal to watch, primarily because it worked so well.
Road & Track
The Evolving Politics of NASCAR
In 2009, my mom came home from work one day with a stack of free NASCAR tickets. She’d overheard some co-workers quietly bartering for them in the corner of a meeting, and she knew they were our only shot at a family vacation during the Great Recession. This story...
Comments / 1