Is Jack Eichel the new Tommy John? Surgery that Buffalo Sabres wouldn’t approve becoming more common in NHL players
Jack Eichel argued and aruged with his former team, and even with the league, for the right to undergo neck surgery that had never before been performed on an NHL player. The procedure Eichel wanted — the one he expected to get him back on the ice in a fraction of the time over the […]
Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman
The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand
A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
MILES WOOD AND LUKE SCHENN DROP THE GLOVES, CANUCKS' JOSHUA EJECTED FOR THIRD MAN-IN (VIDEO)
Luke Schenn threw a couple of big hits - first on Nate Bastian and then on Mike McLeod - and Miles Wood could not let it stand. The Devils are up 4-1 on the Canucks right now, so frustration could be at play here. Dakota Joshua was tossed from the...
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak
Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR
Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie to leave ice
Andersen exited Thursday's game-day skate first, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay. Andersen has had two bad outings to start the year, in which he allowed five goals apiece, but has otherwise been solid with four wins in six outings. In total, the veteran netminder is sporting a .896 save percentage as well as a 2.64 GAA. Heading into the rest of the season, Andersen figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload with Antti Raanta stepping in when needed.
Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
