Buffalo, NY

ClutchPoints

Bruins dealt brutal long-term injury blow to key defenseman

The Boston Bruins were hit with a crushing injury blow to their defense during Tuesday night’s comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Key defenseman Derek Forbort exited the game during the first period due to an injury and did not return to action. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bruins plan to place Forbort on injured reserve, per Bruins stats on Twitter.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Bruins Brad Marchand’s Wife, Katrina Marchand

A hip surgery could change the trajectory of Brad Marchand’s NHL career. While Boston Bruins fans keep an eye out for the alternate captain, they’re also attentive to his home life. Brad Marchand’s wife, Katrina Marchand, is no stranger to the NHL WAG community. She’s been present at most of her husband’s games, involved in his entrepreneurial ventures, and is his biggest cheerleader. We delve into her background in this Katrina Marchand wiki.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Riding four-game point streak

Burns notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three blocked shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals. Burns extended his point streak to four games with the primary helper on Stefan Noesen's first-period tally. The 37-year-old Burns has two goals and two assists during the streak, bringing his point total for the year up to seven in nine games. The defenseman has added 34 shots on net, five blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-3 rating.
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Moves to IR

Oshie (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Oshie was deemed out indefinitely after suffering an injury Saturday versus the Predators. This move frees up a roster spot for the Capitals, who recalled forwards Sonny Milano and Garrett Pilon in a series of moves Wednesday. There has been no update on Oshie's status -- he'll be eligible to return Saturday, but it sounds like his absence will be longer than that.
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: First goalie to leave ice

Andersen exited Thursday's game-day skate first, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Tampa Bay. Andersen has had two bad outings to start the year, in which he allowed five goals apiece, but has otherwise been solid with four wins in six outings. In total, the veteran netminder is sporting a .896 save percentage as well as a 2.64 GAA. Heading into the rest of the season, Andersen figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload with Antti Raanta stepping in when needed.
RALEIGH, NC
2 On Your Side

Hamilton Take2: Sabres show promise with fast start

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last summer, fans were stopping me all the time talking about how excited they were about the Buffalo Sabres. We saw some of that excitement last April after Jack Eichel returned with the Vegas Golden Knights and RJ was honored in front of big crowds. As the Sabres won more in April, more people were showing up trying to see if it was real.
BUFFALO, NY
ESPN

Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson

Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
DETROIT, MI

