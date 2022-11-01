ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Torn Pec Sidelines Nolan Smith Rest of 2022 Season

By The Steakhouse, Orin Romain
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvQ5I_0iuVugna00

What was originally thought by Kirby Smart to be a shoulder injury suffered by Nolan Smith in the Florida game now will leave the Dawgs with a huge hole to replace on defense, as multiple sources confirm that the senior OLB will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Nolan suffered the injury in the first half of the Florida game and did not return. In speaking with media yesterday, Kirby called Nolan "doubtful" for the Tennessee game with an MRI upcoming.

In losing Nolan Smith, the Dawgs lose their most consistent pass rusher. He leads the team in sacks with three, tackles for loss with seven and total QB pressures with 17. The Dawgs will look to fill the void with a couple of names - Sophomore Chaz Chambliss, and true Freshman Marvin Jones Jr. Chambliss had a sack last week vs the Gators. And extra production will be needed against a Vols offense that's averaging over 550 yards on offense and 49 points a game.

The loss of Nolan won't just be felt from an on the field perspective. Last week, Kirby praised the senior, saying "Nolan's a natural leader. He's been that way since I met him in the eight grade and he came up here to camp. He creates a toughness about it that he holds people to a standard of the way you strike blocks, the way you close on counters, the way you rush with effort, special teams. I mean, he plays on all special teams. He’s just a core guy.”

On today's Steakhouse, Drew Butler spoke on what Nolan brings to this team on and off the field that's so great. And he talks about UGA has recruited well enough that it's the next man up for this defense off the edge.

Georgia and Tennessee will kick off 3:30 Saturday afternoon on CBS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Vols' exhibition win over Gonzaga at Knoxville Quarterback Club

Everything Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes said Monday during an appearance at the Knoxville Quarterback Club:. “Well, I know right now it’s football time in Tennessee. It’s absolutely awesome what’s going on right now with what Josh and his staff have done. It’s just awesome. So much of the credit goes to Randy Boyd and his leadership, what Donde Plowman has done, and what can you say about Danny White? He sees the future as well as any young athletic director I’ve ever seen or been round. He knows in his heart where Tennessee should be and that is amongst the best. He’s working hard to do that and it’s been great with baseball, basketball, soccer — you go down the line with softball and swimming and diving. It’s just a great time to be a Tennessee Volunteer.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys are getting significant help even after quiet deadline

Unsurprisingly, the NFL trade deadline came and went without a big move from the Dallas Cowboys on Monday or Tuesday. While many fans expected a move for a wide receiver to help out an offense that showed its ceiling last Sunday, the front office will move on with what they have.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to insane dunk-and-block sequence

If we’re showing off a highlight from a college basketball exhibition game, you know it must be very, very impressive. And it certainly was. LSU transfer Eric Gaines showed off his otherworldly athleticism in an incredible sequence during the UAB Blazers‘ exhibition game on Tuesday night against Mississippi College.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy