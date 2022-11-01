How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?

Beto O’Rourke is an American businessman and politician who is running for governor of Texas in 2022 against the Incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Things don’t look too bright for this Democrat this time around as he is trailing in the polls.

O’Rourke served as a U.S. Representative from Texas’s 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019, but even though this Democrat is more known for his political failures than his successes, he keeps on trying.

In 2018, he lost his senatorial bid against Republican Ted Cruz and he sought the presidential nomination in 2020. Even though he raised upwards of $6 million within a day of announcing his presidential ambitions, he wasn’t on the campaign trail for too long.

O’Rourke’s salary as a congressman was $174,000, but his net worth stems mostly from real estate and other investments, bringing his approximate combined net worth with his wife Amy Sanders to $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

His assets are thought to be between $3 and $16 million and his real estate portfolio is estimated between $3 and $6 million. With a lot of real estate comes the potential for liabilities, which for him could be between $1 and $6 million, according to the Le Paso Times.

Before his unusual nickname caught the attention of the country (his full name is Robert Francis O’Rourke), the fourth-generation Texan graduated from Columbia University and returned to his hometown of El Paso, Texas, to launch a technology company.

O’Rourke’s wife, Amy Sanders, is the daughter of a Texas real estate tycoon. Sanders lives on a trust fund that is reportedly worth between just over $1 million and $5 million, according to O’Rourke’s financial disclosure report.

They have been married since 2005 and have three children together and live in El Paso, Texas.

Stephanie Asymkos and Erika Giovanetti contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?