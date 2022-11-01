Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation from October
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation. 22-year-old Kedarius Shell of Louisville was charged with aggravated assault. Police said today’s arrest comes after a shots-fired call back on October 17th in the area of Forest Creek Apartments and Louisville Street. SPD did...
breezynews.com
Halloween Night Crash in Philadelphia – 1 person deceased and 1 booked for DUI, Manslaughter
Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis, 63, of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
wtva.com
Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
Commercial Dispatch
Teen arrested for fatal weekend shooting
A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting on Northside. Tameron Ward was arrested Wednesday evening for the Sunday shooting death of Sammie Corder, 67, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. Ward is being charged as an adult due to the...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
wtva.com
U.S. Marshals Service arrests Verona murder suspect in Arizona
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WTVA) - Federal marshals arrested a Verona murder suspect in Arizona. Desrico White was captured by the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix Wednesday. They say White was wanted for the 2021 killing of Christopher Green of Tupelo. Green, 24, was found shot to death in the parking lot...
Update: Juvenile Suspect Charged as Adult in Downtown Tuscaloosa Barfight Shooting
A juvenile suspect was arrested late Wednesday night in connection with a shooting earlier that day in downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square that left a woman injured. As previously reported, the VCU responded to the entertainment district on 4th Street early Wednesday morning on reports that a woman had been shot following a physical altercation with another woman.
selmasun.com
Burglary suspect arrested on drug charges at license checkpoint in Perry County
A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car. According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45. He was charged with felony possession...
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
desotocountynews.com
Shannon man sentenced on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges
A Shannon man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, Demond Fleming, age 43 of Shannon, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to serve a total of 160 months in prison following his previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fleming was sentenced to 120 months for the firearms offense and 160 months for the drug offense with the sentences ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release from incarceration, Fleming will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years. Following the sentencing hearing, Fleming was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
Commercial Dispatch
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
Commercial Dispatch
Interview, reception for third CPD chief finalist reset for Monday
An interview and public reception for the third finalist for Columbus police chief has been rescheduled for Monday. The council will interview the finalist at 1:30 p.m. The finalist, whose name the city has not yet disclosed, will meet the public and police officers at 3 p.m. Both the interview and reception will be at City Hall.
1 injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured Wednesday morning. According to Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, around 1 a.m., a woman fired shots at the car of another woman that she got into a physical altercation with inside a […]
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
Woman shot after fight at Tuscaloosa bar
A woman was shot overnight after getting into a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar. Tuscaloosa police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded early Wednesday to a report of a shooting at Fourth Street in Temerson Square, said Capt. Marty Sellers. Two women, both Tuscaloosa County residents, got into a...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
