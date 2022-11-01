ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 10

Joy Montgomery
2d ago

I am tired of this.Other day it was the price of lettuce going up.Put a freeze on the price of food like Pres. Nixon did.We are paying enought !

Reply(1)
7
Troy Trimble
1d ago

All of this is a direct result of Joe Biden destroying the energy independence we had and congress spending 6 Trillion Dollars in the last year or so! The fed raised interest rates and it used yo be common knowledge an economy cannot grow if energy costs are too high!Government price fixing or more meddling will one exacerbate the situation!

Reply
2
Related
agupdate.com

Farmers take practical steps with fertilizer costs uncertain

Fertilizer markets continue to be turbulent, but the impact on next season remains to be seen. Issues stemming from supply chain disruptions, trade policies, higher energy prices and the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war have thrown the market for fertilizer higher. Natural gas, an ingredient in some fertilizers, has seen rising prices in Europe as it depends on Russia for nearly a third of its supply. Prices are approximately seven times higher than they were a year ago.
IOWA STATE
beefmagazine.com

$223M announced to expand meat processing and competition

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced an investment of $73 million in 21 grant projects through the first round of the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program. The new investments will expand meat and poultry processing capacity – increasing competition, supporting producer income, and strengthening the food supply...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Recession

Economist Larry Summers has said again that the Federal Reserve should keep raising rates aggressively to tame inflation.
beefmagazine.com

5 Trending headlines in the beef world

It’s been a busy week in the cattle and farming world. Concerns grow over interest rates and the use of Wagyu beef genetics in American herds continues to grow. Check out this week’s gathering of news headlines. 1. Farmer sentiment weakened again in October as the Purdue University-CME...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNET

Grocery Shortages: Butter Is Harder to Find, but That's Not All

Several grocery store staples are experiencing shortages this year, including tomatoes, tampons and even Halloween candy. And now you can add butter to the list of harder-to-find items as the holidays approach. Much of this scarcity is a result of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the ongoing war in Ukraine....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In 15 States

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Allrecipes.com

Will Canned Tomato Products Disappear From Shelves This Winter?

Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Colgate Products Recalled in 11 States

Colgate has recalled select products in 11 states where they were stored outside of their permissible temperature range. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall applies to certain lots of products that may have been compromised in transit to Family Dollar stores. However, so far there have been no reports of illness due to these products.
OREGON STATE
Fox Business

Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal

A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
977
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy