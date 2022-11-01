ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that happens on Thursday, November 17 at the Bricktown Canal Overlook. FOX 25's Dan Snyder...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

PHOTOS: Science Museum Oklahoma eyeing new planetarium

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Science Museum Oklahoma is planning on building a new planetarium. The project comes with an estimated cost of $8 million and fundraising is already underway for it. The new planetarium would feature both an optical and digital projector, making it one of the few configurations...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: #LONGSTAYCHALLENGE

THE OKLAHOMA CITY ANIMAL SHELTER HAS LAUNCHED THE HASHTAG LONG STAY CHALLENGE.. The goal is to get those dogs and cats adopted. THE SHLETER IS ASKING YOU TO COME BY THE SHETLER AN FLASH FOSTER ONE THE DOGS FOR A DAY OR TWO AND HELP THEM NOTICED AND ADOPTED. If...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

What's Going On In The Metro

Art, trivia, food and more. We have some great events going on in the metro. So lets take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety measures,...
SHAWNEE, OK
okcfox.com

Kroger holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new facility in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Kroger hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate its new spoke facility in Oklahoma City. Serving as a last-mile cross-dock location, the spoke facility will operate as an extension of the regional fulfillment center in Dallas. “As OKC continues to grow, we expect more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

UCO introduces new food recovery program that helps environment, students

EDMOND (KOKH) — Students at The University of Central Oklahoma are taking advantage of a new food recovery program that promotes sustainable practices on campus. The program "Broncho Bites" is an on-campus initiative that will reduce food waste and provide free meals to the UCO community. "As we saw...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Missing Oklahoma teens found safe in Gainesville, Florida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two runaway teens from Oklahoma have been safely found in Florida. Stillwater police said Persia Lalehparvaran, 15, and her cousin, Tsegan Jones, 13, were located in Gainesville, Florida. Police said the teens were released back to their family. The pair had been missing since Sunday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Public Schools leader reacts to bond opposition

Next Tuesday, November 8th, it's more than political races on the line. Voters within the Oklahoma City school district will also decide whether to approve property tax increases to fund a range of school building and facility improvements. "I'm anxious, yeah," said OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel. The $1 billion bond...
okcfox.com

UCO President announces departure from University this January

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Central Oklahoma President, Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, announced on Monday that she will be leaving the university, effective as of Jan. 31, 2023. "I am sad to leave my wonderful colleagues and friends at UCO," Neuhold-Ravikumar said. "We've been through some incredible times over...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Two teens injured in late night shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Two teens were injured in a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City. The incident happened Tuesday night around 11 near Northwest 63rd and MacArthur. Police say the teens were shot in the leg. They are expected to be okay. Police don't have any information on the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OU Health partnering with OKCPS to provide school-based telehealth program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health is partnering up with Oklahoma City Public Schools to provide district-wide, school-based telehealth programs. In order to improve healthcare access to children in OKC, OU Health announced their partnership with OKCPS to bring school-based telehealth and integrated health education programs. These programs are receiving support from the Hearst Foundations.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Man claims $2M Powerball prize from Oklahoma Lottery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The Oklahoma Lottery said a man named Ronald, an Oklahoma City resident, claimed the $2M prize on Tueday morning. The ticket was bought at Homeland located at 7001 NW 122nd Street. The Oklahoma Lottery said that Ronald discovered he had a winning ticket while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

