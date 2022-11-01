Read full article on original website
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Patoka 2000 accepting donations for bridge planters for winter months
Patoka 2000 (beautification committee of the Jasper Chamber) is getting ready to prepare the urns on the Patoka River Bridge for the Holiday and Winter seasons. In order to defray the costs of this beautification project, Patoka 2000 seeks donations from individuals, families or businesses throughout the community. You may make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. By doing this, you are able to remember that person while admiring the beautiful bridge area every time that you drive across the bridge. Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this great beautification project.
vincennespbs.org
Recovery house opens in Dubois County
There’s a new facility in place to help women recover from drug misuse in Dubois County. The Dove Recovery House in Jasper has officially opened its doors. The recovery house offers free, comprehensive recovery programming and treatment services. It’s able to house up to 15 women. The facility...
witzamfm.com
Arizona Woman Awarded Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant
Jasper- Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Dubois Strong, in partnership with Radius Indiana, awards the $5,000 grants to out-of-state workers choosing to move to Dubois County. Recipients must commit to staying for at least two years. The grant is part of the Make My Move/Choose Southern Indiana initiative with TMap to incentivize out-of state workers to move to Dubois County.
Here’s which Tri-State counties have lifted their burn bans
TRI-STATE (WEHT) — As rain washes over the Tri-State, many counties are starting to ease up on their burn bans. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says Warrick, Gibson, Posey, Perry, Daviess, Dubois, and Martin counties have lifted their bans. Vanderburgh and Spencer counties are still under burn bans as of 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. […]
TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Operation Green Light for Veterans
Each year we come together as a nation on Veterans Day to honor and celebrate the hundreds of thousands of brave Americans who have served our country in uniform. Now more than ever, our veterans need our support. In a time when our country is divided on many issues, we can all agree those individuals who risked everything to protect our country and our way of life deserve our support and gratitude.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Arizona resident most recent relocation grant recipient
Cassidy Allen has been awarded a Dubois County Relocation Impact Grant. Cassidy is relocating to Jasper from Tempe, Arizona. Ms. Allen, originally from Mesa, Arizona, works remotely in sales. She was drawn to Dubois County due to the lower cost of living and its proximity to family and friends. Cassidy says that she was ready for a quiet, safe community and thinks that Dubois County will be great place to grow her family.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Letter: Quinn has strengthened Dubois County justice system
Over the course of the last several weeks, I have seen a lot of “Vote Democrat” or “Vote Republican” signs, social media posts, and ads. Having served in a leadership capacity in the Dubois County justice system for many years at Dubois County Community Corrections, I have had the pleasure of collaborating with wonderful people on both sides of the ballot, regardless of party. I always vote for the person, not the party.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Leaking Underground Tank Forces Clean Up at Local Gas Station
Clean up continues at a local gas station after a gasoline leak was discovered coming from one of its underground tanks. The leak was discovered on Monday by City of Bloomington Utilities after a report that hydro-carbon odors had been detected coming from sewage flowing to the Dillman Wastewater Treatment Plant. The odor was later found to be emanating from the Marathon station in the 1300 block of West Third Street. On Tuesday morning, Bloomington firefighters were at the station joined by representatives from IDEM to assess the situation. The fuel tanks were emptied to stop the leak, but officials say they don’t know how long it will take to clean up the area.
Indiana school closes its doors for few days to stop spread of flu, RSV
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Experts expect this flu season be worse than years prior, and one Indiana school is witnessing this first hand. "I've been the school leader here for 25 years, [and I] have never seen anything like this," Barbara Burke-Fondren, director of the Community Montessori, said. Burke-Fondren...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Rotary Club of Dubois County to host 18th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently opened registration for their 18th annual Indiana University Kelley School of Business Economic Forecast Luncheon, to be held Thursday, November 17th at KlubHaus 61 in Jasper from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm. Attendees will enjoy lunch while receiving an update on world, national, state, and local economic outlooks for 2023 and beyond from a panel of economic experts.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Michael Gibson, 46, of Indianapolis, was arrested for identity deception, two counts of perjury, and two counts of forgery and counterfeiting. Bond was set at $25,000. Augusto Perez Hernandez, 32, of New Albany, was arrested on a count of failure to appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Jonathan Millikan, 34,...
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
KSP: Body found in Green River confirmed as missing Evansville woman
The Kentucky State Police say the body of deceased female has been found in the Green River near Livermore.
Deadly Indiana house explosion traced to leaking gas line
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An August house explosion that killed three people in a southern Indiana neighborhood has been ruled accidental after investigators traced the blast to a leaking natural gas line in the home’s basement, officials said Wednesday. The Indiana State Fire Marshal said its joint investigation...
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
