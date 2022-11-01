Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
‘Slow down, don’t tailgate, and don’t get distracted’: Brown County Work Zone Safety Enforcement
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Highway Department has had four near-miss work zone incidents between vehicles and highway workers so far in 2022, and as a result, officials are spreading a new message. “Our Job Site Ahead…Your Job – Slow to 55 Max” will be the new...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan County driver left roadway, crashed, serious injuries
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday evening, Nov. 1. It happened on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman shortly after 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle. Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control and went...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian
We learned more about the arrest of the 15-year-old suspected driver. Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 1 hour ago. A 17-year-old boy died...
seehafernews.com
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay
An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
wearegreenbay.com
Single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County sends two to hospitals with ‘serious injuries’
HERMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Sheboygan County has sent two people to local hospitals with ‘serious injuries.’. According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
wearegreenbay.com
15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly Mason Street crash, accused of driving over 100 mph
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Fleet Farm burglary suspect in custody, stolen guns and ammo recovered
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Fond du Lac resident is in custody for allegedly breaking into and stealing firearms and ammunition from a Fleet Farm on October 28. The Fond du Lac Police Department says that the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/1/22 Name Released in Fatal FDL County Crash
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old Markesan man who was killed when his vehicle hit a guardrail on a bridge on Lake Maria Road near Oak Grove Road early Sunday morning. When deputies, Alto Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS arrived just before 2 am Corin Moore had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. The vehicle was heading west on Lake Maria Road when it went onto the shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail. Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Twelve people have died in Fond du Lac County traffic crashes this year compared to eight all of last year and the five-year average of ten.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of forging checks to steal from parents, breaking into their house
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at decades in prison after he was charged with multiple counts of stealing from his parents and breaking into their home. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 49-year-old Scott Gerrits is facing six...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man arrested after officer finds several handguns, narcotics in vehicle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after he was suspected of being in possession of several handguns and narcotics. According to the Green Bay Police Department (GBPD), around 7:30 a.m., an officer out on a routine patrol noticed a suspicious situation on the 1100 block of Smith Street.
94.3 Jack FM
Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
whbl.com
Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses
Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Arrested After Forging Checks from His Parents
A 49-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly forged checks from his parents and broke into their home. An officer was sent to a home on Desnoyers Street at around 4:30 p.m. on October 22nd on a report of a theft. The man and woman told the...
WBAY Green Bay
Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
Comments / 1