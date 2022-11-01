ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Comments / 1

Related
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on I-41 northbound reopen, crash cleared

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 northbound that closed all lanes. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open after swift work from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was originally expected to take...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan County driver left roadway, crashed, serious injuries

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Sheboygan County Tuesday evening, Nov. 1. It happened on County Road FF near Franklin Road in the Town of Herman shortly after 6:30 p.m. and involved one vehicle. Sheriff's officials said the driver lost control and went...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police ask for help identifying car they think hit pedestrian

We learned more about the arrest of the 15-year-old suspected driver. Brad talks about rare, native plants that could help solve world hunger. Note: Director Charles Franklin misspoke on some poll numbers during our live interview. The graphics show the correct numbers. Updated: 1 hour ago. A 17-year-old boy died...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Green Bay

An arrest has been made in the fatal hit-and-run incident Sunday evening in Green Bay. Due to her age, the identity of the 15-year-old girl will not be released, however, she was charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly Mason Street crash, accused of driving over 100 mph

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
GREEN BAY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/1/22 Name Released in Fatal FDL County Crash

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 17-year-old Markesan man who was killed when his vehicle hit a guardrail on a bridge on Lake Maria Road near Oak Grove Road early Sunday morning. When deputies, Alto Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS arrived just before 2 am Corin Moore had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. The vehicle was heading west on Lake Maria Road when it went onto the shoulder of the road and struck the guardrail. Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. Twelve people have died in Fond du Lac County traffic crashes this year compared to eight all of last year and the five-year average of ten.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Thieves Hit Another Fox Valley School Bus Fleet

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines’ Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in...
MENASHA, WI
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Seek Crash Witnesses

Manitowoc Police are hoping the public will help them figure out how three cars got into an accident there last Friday. The accident happened at 3:25 in the afternoon at the intersection of North 11th Street and Waldo Boulevard. One driver was hospitalized with possible serious injuries while a second driver had a possible minor injury. The third driver involved was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the incident.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Arrested After Forging Checks from His Parents

A 49-year-old Green Bay man is facing charges after he allegedly forged checks from his parents and broke into their home. An officer was sent to a home on Desnoyers Street at around 4:30 p.m. on October 22nd on a report of a theft. The man and woman told the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Inmate dies in Winnebago County Jail

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of an inmate in the Winnebago County Jail is under investigation. The sheriff’s office says deputies in the jail found a man who was unresponsive at about 11:18 A.M. Wednesday and immediately started life-saving efforts while summoning the jail nursing staff, additional deputies, and the Oshkosh Fire Department.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy