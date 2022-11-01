Nov. 3—Robert DiNoto, 48, of Huntington, New York, pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a fraudulent multimillion-dollar billing scheme involving a manufacturing company with facilities in Harford County. DiNoto and his brother Eugene DiNoto submitted false invoices to Maryland manufacturers for undelivered commercial drum containers. Robert DiNoto is...

HARFORD COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO