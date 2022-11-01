ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

YAHOO!

New York man second to plead guilty in billing fraud for commercial drum sales in Harford

Nov. 3—Robert DiNoto, 48, of Huntington, New York, pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in a fraudulent multimillion-dollar billing scheme involving a manufacturing company with facilities in Harford County. DiNoto and his brother Eugene DiNoto submitted false invoices to Maryland manufacturers for undelivered commercial drum containers. Robert DiNoto is...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

