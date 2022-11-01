ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Where You Can Find The Cheapest Burritos In Washington

By Zuri Anderson
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's something magical about burritos . Maybe it's how filling they are, or the satisfaction of getting oodles of ingredients in one bite. Luckily, burrito lovers have plenty of places to pick up this tortilla-wrapped meal, including some budget-friendly eateries .

True to its name, Cheapism found the best spot to order some affordable yet delicious burritos in every state:

"Whether at a great Mexican restaurant or a cool food truck, every state in the country has burritos that are inexpensive, but also delicious. Every entry on this list has earned a place in the bottom two price tiers — one or two dollar signs — and the top two quality tiers — four or five stars — in terms of online reviews."

Washington's best spot for cheap yet delicious burritos is Tacos Chukis ! Writers explained why they picked this beloved chain:

"Tacos Chukis distinguishes itself by serving 'baby burritos' for $5. The baby burritos come in all the flavors and meat selections you'd expect from the big boys, but by serving up small-fry versions, the restaurant gives customers the opportunity to try several different options all in one visit. You can place orders online for pick-up."

Taco Chukis has several locations across the Seattle area.

Check out the full list on Cheapism .

