ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Magnolia Realty Opening Two More Texas Locations

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XD5e0_0iuVs2hT00
Photo: Getty Images

Magnolia Realty is officially opening two more Texas offices, WFAA reported. The two additional offices mark Magnolia Realty's seventh and eighth offices in the state. The two new offices will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Magnolia Realty was founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines , who are best known for their roles on HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

A new Grapevine office will be opened by franchise co-owners Theresa and Justin Mason and Will and Leslie Woods . All of the co-owners are currently realtors with Magnolia. The location will open on November 3rd and will be located at 128 E. Texas Street.

On November 4th a new location will open in Granbury. The office will be opened by Wendy Rape , who has been with Magnolia for over five years. It will be located at 622 E. Pearl Street.

According to Rape, her agents are customer-focused and always make clients a top priority. She said, "We are excited to be in their new office location and ready to serve the Granbury community."

Chip and Joanna Gaines have built a substantial portfolio in North Texas with coffee shops, restaurants, magazines, decor collections, books, and more.

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day

As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

36 Only-In-Dallas Things to Do This Holiday Season

In terms of Texas cities, Dallas has always had a flashier quality than most. It’s an attribute that may not work for all, but it certainly gives us an edge when it comes to the holidays. The season always shines a little brighter (or at least a little bigger) in Dallas, with multiple Nutcrackers, top-tier tea times, enviable pop-ups, and millions upon millions of twinkling lights.
DALLAS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Is it Illegal to Drive With Your Dome Light On in Texas?

As I look back on my childhood, I realize that my parents might have told me a few little white lies. Some of those little fibs they told me, stuck with me through my teen and adult years. In fact, It was today that I learned an interesting fact having to do with turning on your dome light while driving.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy