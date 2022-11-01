ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portland Tribune

Father-son football journey coming to an end

Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
ValleyCentral

Brownsville football player ‘blocks out’ the impossible

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ivan Martinez’s go get it attitude has propelled him to heights others see as improbable. Martinez was born with just one hand, but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves: football. The junior center for Gladys Porter Early College High School has been a part of the football […]
sandhillssentinel.com

Grunts end second year of football with road win

On Friday, Oct. 28, Father Vincent Capodanno High School closed out their football season with a 48-36 win over Mattamuskeet High School. The Grunts overcame a significant size disadvantage through relentlessly tough defense. The Grunts had scores from Keegan Hunt, Jack Brinkmeyer, Braeden Hudson, Caleb Raetz, and through a special...
