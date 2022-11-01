Read full article on original website
Oceanside High football coach Dave Rodriguez resigns after eight seasons
Rodriguez led the Pirates to a pair of CIF San Diego Section championships but the program struggled over the past three seasons
Father-son football journey coming to an end
Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
High school football players to watch in the District 3 4A playoffs
It’s win or go home as Pennsylvania’s high school football playoffs get started this week. There will be plenty of talented guys taking part in the District 3 4A playoffs, but who will come out on top? The following is a quick look at a handful of the players in the tournament who could help their teams bring home a district title.
Brownsville football player ‘blocks out’ the impossible
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ivan Martinez’s go get it attitude has propelled him to heights others see as improbable. Martinez was born with just one hand, but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves: football. The junior center for Gladys Porter Early College High School has been a part of the football […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Grunts end second year of football with road win
On Friday, Oct. 28, Father Vincent Capodanno High School closed out their football season with a 48-36 win over Mattamuskeet High School. The Grunts overcame a significant size disadvantage through relentlessly tough defense. The Grunts had scores from Keegan Hunt, Jack Brinkmeyer, Braeden Hudson, Caleb Raetz, and through a special...
