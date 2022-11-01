Read full article on original website
Need To Relax This Thanksgiving? Try Cannabis Gravy (Yes It Exists)
This is a new one- Cannabis Gravy. Thanksgiving can be crazy, but thanks to Kiva Confections you can keep your family mellow this year. The edibles brand is bringing back its cannabis-infused gravy, which boasts 10 mg of THC per packet and is available across California dispensaries. Just whisk the gravy powder with one cup of water in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, and occasionally stir until its consistency is how you like it. How do you keep things (your family) sane at your Thanksgiving celebration? I think I’ll personally stick with the wine. But you do you! You’d certainly want to give your family a heads up but if they are on board this is one way to keep the anxiety low for the holidays.
Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day
Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
Charlotte Restaurants Opened for Thanksgiving 2022
Well, it’s that time of year again. The holiday that is for those with empty stomachs and ready to hang with family over some great food. For some of us who may not live near family or be able to be with family, you may be looking for restaurants to celebrate the holiday. Trust me, do not feel bad for not having a full Thanksgiving meal. There have been years I went out to restaurants and had a great self-care day anyways. If you were wondering where you may want to go for Thanksgiving this year then we have got you covered.
Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!
You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
‘This is unreal!’ St. Jude Dream Home winner tours new home
Bethany's Butterflies Foundation provides families with the resources needed to improve the lives of children with severe complex neurological challenges. The winner reported he liked the home, and said it's beautiful. Forever Family: Casey is adventurous and loves the beach. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. "If I...
76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve-Parade
The 2022 Thanksgiving Eve Parade is Wednesday evening, November 23rd. The parade kicks off at 5:30 pm and will air live on WBTV starting at 6:00 pm. The Parade is always free, but if spectators want a VIP experience with a curbside chair they can reserve by registering on the Novant Health website, here. That special price is $35 for your reserved curbside seat. This year you can also become a member of the team or a Parade cast member. Spectators are encouraged to find their favorite viewing spot on Tryon Street between 9th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Charlotte Center City Partners are looking for volunteers to walk as costumed cast members in the Parade, handle the larger-than-life balloons, or as Parade marshals. To sign up as a volunteer, or for more information visit our website at www.novanthealththanksgivingparade.com.
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
Charlotte-Area Halloween Guide: Hours, Safety Tips & Events
Happy Halloween! October 31 falls on a Monday this year, which happens to also be a teacher workday for most Charlotte-area schools. That means trick-or-treaters have all day to celebrate but no one wants their kids out late on a school night. Looking for the best trick-or-treat neighborhoods, hours and Halloween events?– We have you […]
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
Tickets Are Available For An Experience Where Pirates Serve You Cocktails In Charlotte
Tickets to the Ghost and Pirates Rum Experience are available! What better place to enjoy an interactive pirate show at a special location in Charlotte. The rum will flow for a limited time from Nov. 11-12 as tickets include four drinks that compliment the story of the show!. This swashbuckling...
Raising awareness about Tourette Syndrome
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve probably heard of Tourette Syndrome. You may even know someone who has it, but do you really know what it is?. Tourette Syndrome is a neurodevelopmental disorder that becomes evident in early childhood or adolescence. It involves motor and vocal tics, and it’s just one part of the spectrum of tic disorders.
How a solution to homelessness in Charlotte is similar to an idea from Houston
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November is Homelessness Awareness Month, and the numbers across the Charlotte metro area show there are more people facing life without a roof over their heads for the first time. According to the latest data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness Dashboard, there are 3,128 people...
76th annual Thanksgiving Parade set to return, will be held Wednesday night
CHARLOTTE — The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade will return to light up the night on Tryon Street in Uptown Charlotte this year. According to organizers, the 2021 Thanksgiving Eve Parade was a huge success, with 100,000 people lining Tryon Street to take in the night’s festivities, so the 2022 parade will continue this tradition.
One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak
Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
