This is a new one- Cannabis Gravy. Thanksgiving can be crazy, but thanks to Kiva Confections you can keep your family mellow this year. The edibles brand is bringing back its cannabis-infused gravy, which boasts 10 mg of THC per packet and is available across California dispensaries. Just whisk the gravy powder with one cup of water in a saucepan, bring it to a boil, and occasionally stir until its consistency is how you like it. How do you keep things (your family) sane at your Thanksgiving celebration? I think I’ll personally stick with the wine. But you do you! You’d certainly want to give your family a heads up but if they are on board this is one way to keep the anxiety low for the holidays.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO