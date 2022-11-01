Read full article on original website
Paranormal podcasters explain the hauntings of Neenah and Menasha
A paranormal podcast duo dedicated to the mysteries of the unknown, discuss strange occurrences in Neenah, Menasha and the Fox Valley.
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
milwaukeemag.com
The Immigrant Restaurant Should be a Crown Jewel of Wisconsin Dining
The Immigrant Restaurant emphasizes refinement, of that I have no doubt as I follow the host down a long hallway to one of the six, museum-like themed rooms in The American Club’s premier restaurant. Each room pays homage to a different group of Wisconsin immigrants from Europe; mine has...
wearegreenbay.com
Community Clothes Closet needs your help with upcoming ‘PajamaRama’ event
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the colder months, there’s a desperate need in northeast Wisconsin. And it’s not just warm clothes. The Community Clothes Closet needs your help for little ones. “We are in need of pillows, new standard size pillows, pillowcases, and also...
wearegreenbay.com
Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay
(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer
Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
busytourist.com
34 Best & Fun Things To Do In Green Bay (Wisconsin)
You might be most familiar with Green Bay as the home of the Green Bay Packers, a championship football team. However, there’s plenty to love about this beautiful tourist destination even if you couldn’t tell a pigskin from a pork rind!. For starters, Green Bay is a natural...
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home
Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home, according to an update from his mother.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Exotic animal rescue; 900 animals surrendered
NEENAH, Wis. - The J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has completed 11 events this year, taken in more than 900 animals, and is already planning its next round of exotic pet surrenders in 2023. According to a news release, some areas have no rehoming options for exotic animals such as...
WBAY Green Bay
Powerball players and billionaire dreamers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
WBAY Green Bay
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
