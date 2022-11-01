ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer

Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
WHITELAW, WI
busytourist.com

34 Best & Fun Things To Do In Green Bay (Wisconsin)

You might be most familiar with Green Bay as the home of the Green Bay Packers, a championship football team. However, there’s plenty to love about this beautiful tourist destination even if you couldn’t tell a pigskin from a pork rind!. For starters, Green Bay is a natural...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exotic animal rescue; 900 animals surrendered

NEENAH, Wis. - The J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has completed 11 events this year, taken in more than 900 animals, and is already planning its next round of exotic pet surrenders in 2023. According to a news release, some areas have no rehoming options for exotic animals such as...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Powerball players and billionaire dreamers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many lottery retailers had a hectic day selling tickets for one of the largest lottery jackpots in American history. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is for over a billion dollars. One-point-two billion dollars, to be more precise. That’s what’s at stake with these winning numbers...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
MANITOWOC, WI
WFRV Local 5

‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI

