Thomas Previty
1d ago
Don't believe in predictions when it comes to weather forecasts. I will take a wait and see attitude.
‘Warm wave’ day 4 of 8 for NJ: Record temps possible this weekend
'Indian Summer' is usually a 'thing' here in New Jersey. It seems temperatures cook in November and December, sometime after the first widespread frost of the year. This stretch is particularly unusual though, both because of how high temperatures will go and how long it will last. A cold front is expected to sweep across New Jersey late-day Monday, which will knock temperatures back to seasonable levels. Until then, 60s and 70s will be the rule every day.
Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State
Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
The skies above NJ will be spectacular the next couple of weeks
There are a couple of astronomical events happening over the next couple of weeks that will light up the skies over New Jersey. The Taurid meteor showers will be occurring over the next few weeks with two peaks: Nov. 4-5 (Southern Taurids) and Nov. 12-13 (Northern Taurids). According to Space.com,...
News 12 New Jersey Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 New Jersey
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Tuesday NJ weather: Rain moves out, sunshine returns, mild temps
Happy first day of November! As you awaken from your Halloween sugar coma, let me tell you about the eleventh month of the year. On average, November is New Jersey's 5th coolest, 2nd driest, and 6th snowiest month of the year. It is the final month of climatological autumn, with the Winter Solstice only 50 days away.
Here is the date to expect NJ’s first snow of the 2022-2023 season
Welcome to November. The Winter Solstice is still a full 50 days away, coming up on December 21st. But, believe it or not, New Jersey's "snow season" has already begun. It's true. Looking back through history, measurable snowfall has been recorded in New Jersey across each of eight months of the year, from (late) October through (early) May.
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
Stop pumping sand to ‘replenish’ N.J. beaches | Letters
New Jersey has developed a comprehensive strategy for dealing with climate change, spelling out extensive methods to improve our resiliency. Yet, when it comes to addressing the most vulnerable area — the Atlantic coast — the only “bright idea” offered is to pump more sand ever higher on our beaches.
N.J. reports 1,752 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate back over key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,752 COVID-19 cases and six confirmed deaths on Thursday as the rate of transmission has seen an increase. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive cases is 1,371 — an 8% increase from a week ago and a 19% decrease from a month ago.
United Airlines Stops Service At Important New York State Airport
United Airlines has pulled its service from a major airport in New York State. The airline has met with the Federal Aviation Administration about its issues with servicing the airport. United Airlines came in third on The Points Guy's list of best airlines in the United States. But, even though it's highly ranked, doesn't mean that it is always successful.
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
'Major' Storm Predicted To Hit Parts Of California This Week
These areas could see snowfall.
New York, New Jersey win big in Powerball despite no jackpot
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, but that doesn’t mean New York and New Jersey were completely out of luck. Tickets worth $1 million each were sold in both states, while New Jersey additionally saw a $2 million winner, according to lottery officials. New York’s […]
Winter Forecast: Here's what winter season in Florida could be like
FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro takes a look at the winter outlook in Central Florida and around Florida. How much rain could we see?
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/2/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s lottery drawing — potentially the fourth largest in U.S lottery history — has jumped to an estimated $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. The winning numbers were: 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60. The Powerball drawn was 23 with...
Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations
Of all New Jersey businesses that would be announcing closures, this is the last one I'd expect. They have 402 store locations scattered across the Garden State and over 9,500 stores throughout the country. Plus, they have some of the best taquitos I have ever had. Shockingly enough, it is...
Food pantries’ deadline to ditch plastic bags is Friday, but they might get another break
The deadline for food pantries to start following New Jersey’s ban on single-use plastic bags and Styrofoam-like products is Friday, but those organizations will likely get even more time now, NJ Advance Media has learned. Nov. 4 marks the end of a six-month reprieve provided to food banks, soup...
