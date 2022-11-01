Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Features a Cozy Spanx Set That’s ‘Light as Air’
Add this to your cart sooner than later.
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
The Liquor Ina Garten Adds To Take Her Gravy Up A Notch
Gravy may not be the first thing that comes to mind when dreaming of a Thanksgiving spread. While you probably think of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, the meal isn't truly complete without some delicious, rich gravy. In simplest terms, gravy is a sauce typically made from the drippings of cooked meat that is thickened with some flour of a roux (per Delighted Cooking). While it seems pretty straightforward, one major mistake that will ruin a gravy is not making a roux. Gravy should ideally be smooth and silky, with no signs of lumps or bumps. You should always serve your gravy warm, so it does not cool down your hot food. While all of these technicalities matter, gravy first and foremost has to taste delicious.
Shake Shack's Holiday Shakes Are Finally Here
As the name suggests, Shake Shack is known for, well, its milkshakes (along with its burgers, of course). The shakes are all spun by hand and are made with the fast-food chain's signature house-made frozen custard. You can choose from a variety of flavors, from vanilla to strawberry to cookies and cream. Shake Shack has even added a non-dairy shake for vegans and lactose-intolerant treat lovers.
Instagram Is In Love With Giada De Laurentiis' New Pantry Packaging
Giada De Laurentiis is one of the most prominent celebrity chefs in America, known for her knowledge on Italian cuisine, plethora of TV shows on the Food Network, and best-selling cookbooks. Her warm demeanor and inviting smile captured the hearts of audiences when she debuted on the Food Network back in 2003, and she's been gracing the screens of Americans' TV screens ever since. In addition to her TV shows and books, De Laurentiis has also opened two restaurants in Las Vegas and launched a pantry product line, Giadzy.
Instagram Isn't Quite Sold On Burger King's Scorpio Season Meal
Scorpio season transpires each year from October 23 to November 22, a time of great complexity and encouragement to dig deeper (per The Cut). And this entire year, Burger King has released meals meant to correspond to each sign. Some astrology buffs agree with the chain's ruling, while others feel something is slightly off. One sign that people seemed to agree heavily on was that of the Virgo (per Instagram). The Virgo meal consisted of a Whopper Jr., a small fry, and a large Coca-Cola, and in Burger King's opinion, the sign is known for being "picky" and "always right" among other traits. "I'm a Virgo and couldn't find anything wrong with this treat from heaven," one commenter wrote. "I'm a Virgo and I love this," wrote another.
Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
