Gravy may not be the first thing that comes to mind when dreaming of a Thanksgiving spread. While you probably think of turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes, the meal isn't truly complete without some delicious, rich gravy. In simplest terms, gravy is a sauce typically made from the drippings of cooked meat that is thickened with some flour of a roux (per Delighted Cooking). While it seems pretty straightforward, one major mistake that will ruin a gravy is not making a roux. Gravy should ideally be smooth and silky, with no signs of lumps or bumps. You should always serve your gravy warm, so it does not cool down your hot food. While all of these technicalities matter, gravy first and foremost has to taste delicious.

2 DAYS AGO