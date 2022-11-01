Read full article on original website
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen's family is saying things aren't adding up.
Brother accused of being accessory to quadruple homicide
The man's 21-year-old brother, Joseph Castorena, is the primary suspect in the shooting deaths of four people at an Aurora home and remains wanted on four counts of first-degree murder.
14-year-old arrested in murder investigation
The Denver Police Department arrested a 14-year-old for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter following a shooting Friday, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence in the 800 block of North Yates Street at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a juvenile female victim, who was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Detectives found a 14-year-old male suspect and arrested him late Friday for Investigation of Reckless Manslaughter. Police are not releasing his identity or additional details about the incident since the suspect is a juvenile. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine the suspect's charges. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.
Man in violent Aurora arrest plans lawsuit
An attorney for Preston Nunn is preparing for a lawsuit against the City of Aurora and its police department in the amount of $10 million.
Aurora quadruple homicide raises doubts about protection orders
Last Sunday’s quadruple homicide in Aurora have led some people to question the effectiveness of protection orders when it comes to keeping survivors of domestic violence safe.
KKTV
Murder suspect in court 10 years after teens disappearance, Kara Nichols family says they want justice
Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a rumored planned school shooting in Colorado Springs on 11/3/22. A man is facing serious charges following an undercover operation by police. Updated: 10 hours ago. Graffiti was found in a bathroom at Air Academy High School prompting an investigation.
Teen in deadly crash had removed GPS ankle monitor
Multiple sources say the teen may have cut off a GPS ankle monitor just days before he was behind the wheel in a deadly crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.
Man accused of driving vehicle during road rage against Aurora officer
A man was arrested in connection to a road rage on I-225 that led to a deadly SWAT investigation in Aurora. Talone Wyrick, 26, is accused of driving a car with a 16-year-old boy passenger during a road rage that led to the teen being accused of firing shots at an Aurora police officer on Thursday. Police responded to the teen suspect, who was barricaded in a home later that day, and it ended in him dying of a self-inflicted gunshot injury. According to Aurora PD's press release, Wyrick was driving a red Toyota Yaris and cut off an off-duty officer twice...
Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs police said they are investigating a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. Saturday off Garden of the Gods Road. Police said two people are shot and in the hospital but no arrests have been made at this time. The post Police investigating overnight shooting off Garden of the Gods Road appeared first on KRDO.
FOX 28 Spokane
Mother convicted in kidnapping plot gets 60 days in jail
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said the mother began associating with supporters of the Qanon conspiracy theory has been sentenced to 60 days in jail. The judge said she thought Cynthia Abcug still saw herself as a victim and could pose a danger, but that her sentencing options were limited. Abcug had earlier denied at trial any involvement in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse.
Caught on video: $30,000 machine stolen from driveway
A family-owned landscaping business in Aurora had a machine worth more than $30,000 stolen from their driveway.
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Another suspect pleads guilty in connection with death of elderly Lakewood man
LAKEWOOD, Colo — Another one of the three people charged in connection with the death of an elderly Jefferson County man last year has pleaded guilty in the case. Savannah Wilson, 25, was charged in connection to the death of 81-year-old Gail Wilson, who was reported missing by family members on Nov. 1, 2021.
Guns stolen from Family Shooting Center at Cherry Creek State Park
Burglars broke into the Family Shooting Center at Cherry Creek State Park early Thursday morning and made off with an unknown number of guns, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. The crime came on the heels of an attempted burglary at the Centennial Gun Club, 11800 E. Peakview Ave....
Man sentenced after luring girl into rec center closet
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during a 2021 event was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained...
Man sentenced to life in Isabella Thallas murder
The man who shot a couple as they walked their dog in downtown Denver, killing a woman, has been sentenced to life in prison.
KKTV
Two people shot on the west side of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were shot overnight on the west side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs police told 11 News they responded to a hotel on Rusina Road near Garden of the Gods, west of I-25, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. Police said two people, a man and a woman, were shot in the area. The victims were taken to the hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries.
Aurora SWAT engaged in standoff situation, evacuations ordered
Aurora Police's SWAT team Thursday ordered residents to evacuate apartments near where a possible gunman is holed up, according to a Twitter update. The suspect, wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," is in the Preserve at City Center Apartments, 1098 S. Evanston Way near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Road, according to police.
1310kfka.com
Attorney: Woman hit by train in police custody to face menacing charge
A woman who was hit by a train while in Platteville police custody in will face a felony menacing charge, according to her attorney. Yareni Rios Gonzalez had been arrested in connection with an armed road rage incident in Fort Lupton in September. Police left her in a cruiser parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. She continues to recover from a host of broken bones. Denver News 9 reports her attorney, Paul Wilkinson, said he’s filed a civil lawsuit against the officers and the department. The Weld County District Attorney said it’s reviewing an investigation to determine whether negligence or recklessness charges could be filed against the officers. For more, visit https://www.9news.com/.
Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
