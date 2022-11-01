ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
Bricktown Christmas Tree getting installed for the holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The Bricktown Christmas Tree was getting installed for the holiday season across from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The installation comes ahead of the 21st annual Tree Lighting Festival that happens on Thursday, November 17 at the Bricktown Canal Overlook. FOX 25's Dan Snyder...
Wheeler District hosts food drive to benefit RFBO's school pantry program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Wheeler District in OKC is hosting a food drive benefitting the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's (RFBO) school pantry program. Food drive donations can be made at the Ferris Wheel in the Wheeler District from Nov. 12-26 during regular operating hours. RFBO says they are most in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals and cereal. Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary, single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new OKANA Resort in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a new hotel and resort that will be built near the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. The OKANA Resort will feature an 11-story, 404-room hotel, a water park, a family entertainment center, a conference center, a spa, a golf simulator, retail outlets and dining. The $400 million resort also will include a First Americans retail gallery and amphitheater.
New bus in Oklahoma aims to help victims of human trafficking

A new bus from the Oklahoma Transit Association aims to help victims of human trafficking. The bus also aims to educate how the transit system works. "Whether that’s safety, whether that’s security or to make people aware of the opportunities for them to get to work," said Andrea Ball, executive director of the Oklahoma Transit Association.
Timeline: Severe storms with risk of tornadoes, hail coming into Oklahoma

Severe storms with the risk of tornadoes and hail are heading into Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says you won't see severe storms until the overnight hours, with the first window coming from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday across western Oklahoma. The risk Friday will come in fast, and severe storms are likely near the Oklahoma City metro by lunch.
OKC Zoo holding online naming contest for four African lion cubs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo is holding an online naming contest for their four African lion cubs. The OKC Zoo's African lioness Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and one male, on Sept. 26. The Zoo said the birth was incredibly significant due to it being 15 years since the last litter of African lion cubs was born at the Zoo.
Manhattan Construction awarded for two Oklahoma City projects

Oklahoma-based and Chamber member Manhattan Construction Company has been awarded the 2022 Best Engineering News-Record Regional Project Award of Merit for two Oklahoma City projects. An independent panel of architecture, engineering and construction industry experts selected award winners from nearly 100 projects entered across 18 categories in the regional competition.
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...

