News On Asuka, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, More
The Gainbridge Fieldhouse is advertising WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey for the November 11th WWE SmackDown TV tapings in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is advertising a Triple Threat match for the United States Championship between Seth Rollins vs....
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (11/4/22)
WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown last week from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville in a No DQ match as the opener. – LA...
Creative Has Nothing: 10 Ideas for WWE NXT Roster
“Creative has nothing” is a phrase often used in sports entertainment when a wrestler is just lingering around with no direction. The idea is that the writing team simply has no plans for them, can’t think of any decent storylines or character arcs, and just decides to let them sit out for a while or wrestle matches with zero value to them, merely to do “anything at all” until they think of something else.
Whatever Happened To Chubby Dudley?, AEW & WWE Stars Attend World Series (Photo)
ECW Original Bay Ragni (Chubby Dudley) will be re-watching the first episode of ECW TV. You can check out the announcement below:. WWE Superstar Drew Gulak and AEW’s Wheeler Yuta and Bryce Remsburg were in attendance at Tuesday night’s World Series game, which saw the Philadelphia Phillies defeating the Houston Astros, 7-0.
Update On Katsuyori Shibata Wrestling For AEW, Who He Wants To Work With
Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise return to AEW television last night, following the All-Atlantic Championship match. Shibata confronted PAC, who was attempting to beat down Orange Cassidy following the title fight. Cassidy retained the title in last night’s match, setting up an All-Atlantic City Dream Match between himself and the...
Gia Miller Comments On Receiving Opportunities In Impact Wrestling
During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Impact Wrestling correspondent Gia Miller commented on receiving opportunities with the company. She said,. “Well, I’ve had two opportunities with IMPACT to wrestle [so far], and that was for our Throwback Throwdown shows, which will be returning at WrestleCade so look out for Rusty Iron. She could be making a return. I got to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo and then Jordynne Grace, who are two [former] Knockouts Champions. [It was] so awesome to be able to learn from them. Because of the circumstances in which these matches were happening, they got to be fun, competitive matches. Egos weren’t involved, it was just a great way to learn and have fun. One was at WrestleCon and one was in Louisville, Kentucky, so I was familiar with the area. I had wrestled in that ring before and it was great, it was so low stress. I got to get good feedback from my peers and my higher ups and it was really awesome.”
WWE Announces Upcoming Talent Search From Africa
WWE will continue its quest to find stars from all over the globe. As part of their Q3 earnings call, co-CEO Nick Khan announced that, as part of the company’s international media expansion, they will be introducing “new, localized WWE content” starting with a talent search in Africa.
Former WWE Developmental Talent Arrested After Wild Scene Unfolds
A former WWE developmental talent has been arrested. Kyle Rasmussen, who worked in FCW as Conrad Tanner, was arrested after a crazy incident this past Saturday. According to a report from the Detroit News, Rasmussen was arrested after he allegedly tried to take over the wheel of a truck that he was a passenger in.
Lance Anoa’i On Rumored Mania Main Event Between Roman And Rock
During a recent interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Samu (aka Lance Anoa’i) discussed the long-rumored WrestleMania match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Samu is the real-life cousin of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In his appearance, he talked about who would have the edge in the match and more. You can read highlights (and see a clip of his interview) below:
FITE Co-Founder Discusses GCW’s Move To Streaming
FITE+ recently made a huge splash by announcing signing deals to stream GCW and several other wrestling promotions. FITE co-founder Michael Weber recently spoke with Josh Nason on Punch Out about the company’s relationship with GCW and the move to streaming. You can check out some highlights from the...
Paul Wight Reveals His Initial Reaction To Hearing ‘The Big Show’ Name
When Paul Wight jumped ship from WCW to WWE, he was given the name “The Big Show” by Vince McMahon. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the current AEW wrestler and WWE legend commented on the origin of the name and his initial reaction to hearing it.
Bobby Lashley Says He Pitched A Storyline To Gain 70 Pounds Due To Depression
WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley was a recent guest on the “Notsam Wrestling” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a pitch he once made to gain weight due to depression. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On pitching the weight gain storyline to...
More Details On Jeff Jarrett’s Role In AEW, Wrestlers Pushing For House Shows
Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut this past Wednesday on Dynamite, where he attacked Darby Allin. It was later announced that he was the new Director of Business Development. Jarrett will help AEW with international business. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that although house shows are possible,...
Two Big Matches + Mike Tyson Set For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
We’ve got two big matches set for this Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. We’ll see Orange Cassidy vs. Katsuyori Shibata with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship up for grabs, as well as Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. Additionally, “Iron” Mike...
Bodhi Hayward Says He Was ‘Shocked’ Over His WWE Release On Tuesday
On Tuesday, Bodhi Hayward was released from WWE and later posted an emotional video to react. During a recent interview with Pwmania, Hayward opened up on getting the call that he was being cut, what WWE management told him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview...
New Segment Announced For AEW Rampage, AEW To Debut In Fresno, CA
AEW wrestler Ricky Starks will be addressing the fans on Friday night’s live episode of AEW Rampage. The company announced on Thursday that Starks will be cutting a promo on the show. They wrote,. “TOMORROW NIGHT #AEWRampage is LIVE from @BoardwalkHall in Atlantic City, NJ 10pm ET/9pm CT on...
Steve Austin Open To The Idea Of Doing Another Match?
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. While speaking with GiveMeSport’s Louis...
NJPW Is Breaking Tradition With The Karl Anderson Situation
New Japan Pro Wrestling canceled a match between NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson and Hikuleo at Battle Autumn on Saturday because Anderson will be in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. Hikuleo will fight Yujiro Takahashi instead. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW is still working an angle with Anderson...
