Read full article on original website
Related
benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: SBC likely to become Davis if Measure Q passes
This public letter was contributed by Wesley Sagewalker. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
District 4 supervisor candidates battle for ground in Watsonville, citing infrastructure and proper representation as area's greatest needs
Jimmy Dutra and Felipe Hernandez, both Watsonville natives and veteran politicians, are competing for the District 4 seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, a seat held by the retiring Greg Caput. The two squared off in the June primary, with Dutra receiving 3,003 votes to Hernandez's 2,539. Here, Dutra and Hernandez answer two Lookout questions.
sanbenito.com
Letter: Sam Farr, we are so disappointed in you
Sam, without staff you are no longer able to keep facts straight, and whoever wrote the endorsement of Measure Q for you did you a great disservice. (Replying to “Opinion: Control the future of your county” from the Oct. 21 Free Lance.) First off, you—as a former Supervisor...
benitolink.com
What is the purpose of Measure R and its 3.5-mile buffer zone?
The 3.5-mile buffer zone would have no effect on Santa Clara County where a developer bought the Uesugi Farms site, just across the river from Strada Verde. Google Earth image. Brochures mailed out by the Yes on Measure R campaign state that a buffer zone is needed for the safety...
A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV): Election Day is less than a week away and we will dive into the measures that are on the ballot. There are nine measures on the ballot in San Benito County and here is the impact that each measure could have on the commuinty. County Level Measure P- County Board The post A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ballot drop-off boxes are open for early votes across San Benito County. County officials say they have received complaints of people watching voters drop off their ballots. According to reports, these people were not directly hovering over these ballot boxes and not showing any concealed weapons. They were, however, about 30 feet The post San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Junior Achievement receives grant to service students in SBC
Junior Achievement of Northern California in the classroom. Photo courtesy of Junior Achievement of Northern California. Information provided by Junior Achievement of Northern California. The Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA) announced it was awarded a $6,668 grant from the Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC). The release said...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Investigation Sustains Allegation That Supervisor Bushnell Mistreated County Staff Member
PREVIOUSLY: County Planner Accuses Supervisor Michelle Bushnell of Misconduct in a Cannabis Meeting, Prompting Board to Revisit Its Code of Conduct. An outside investigation has sustained an allegation against Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, finding that she violated the county’s code of conduct by mistreating a staff member during a meeting in the Planning Department late last year.
I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?
Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
sanjoseinside.com
Sheriff Smith Doesn’t Wait For Verdict, Resigns Today
The jury is still out, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith decided she didn’t want to wait for a verdict that could have forced her removal from office, announcing today she was resigning immediately. “This letter is to notify you of my retirement effective immediately, Monday, October 31,...
benitolink.com
Fall fundraiser begins: Strengthen local news!
As the BenitoLink team launches its annual fall fundraiser, we want to thank our community for the wide support we have received over the last 10 years. Ten years. It’s hard to believe. Back in 2012, BenitoLink was developed out of a vision to provide local news and fill a critical information void. At the time, reporters no longer covered city council or supervisor meetings. Community members said they felt disconnected. So a small group of residents with the help of the Knight Foundation and the Community Foundation for San Benito County built BenitoLink.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police "disappointed" District Attorney not filing murder charges in recent case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Monterey County District Attorney's office has declined to file charges against a man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenfield, police said. Previous coverage in video player above. Jaime Cerna was arrested on suspicion of homicide on Saturday. According to investigators, officers responded...
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
KSBW.com
People return to work at Monterey County administration building after bomb threat
SALINAS, Calif. — People returned to work after a bomb threat shut down the Monterey County administration building on Tuesday. The building on west Alisal Street in Salinas was first evacuated Tuesday morning after the Sheriff's office said someone called in a bomb threat. The Monterey County Sheriff's Bomb...
Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is on-site at the Monterey County Government Center after a bomb threat was reported, according to Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo. The building was evacuated, and deputies are working to assess the threat. They will be using bomb-sniffing dogs to check the building. The search of the The post Monterey County Government Center evacuated after bomb threat appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore
PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Comments / 0