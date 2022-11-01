ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths

We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
buffalorising.com

Ellicott Planning Main/Summer Project

Ellicott Development appears ready to move forward with a project at the southeast corner of Main and Best Street at the northern edge of the Medical Campus. According to The Buffalo News, Ellicott is planning a six-story building with ground floor retail space and up to 50 apartments on the upper floors.
2 On Your Side

'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
stepoutbuffalo.com

20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY

When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
buffalorising.com

East Side Avenues: Niagara Frontier Food Terminal

East Side Avenues is back with a whole new set of inspirational videos that showcase instrumental development and community-driven efforts on the East Side. The initial 2021 series was wide ranging, captivating, and motivating. This latest effort takes the series one step further, as it explores some of the city’s most anticipated success stories.
WIVB

Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY

For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
2 On Your Side

Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Why are chicken wing prices so high?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question on the cost of food. We all know it’s been going up but one viewer wrote to us asking why the price of one particular item hasn’t gone back down at restaurants, even though it’s gone down nationally.
