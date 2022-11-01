Read full article on original website
Traffic Nightmare Feared For Hamburg and Orchard Park This Holiday Season
Thanksgiving is three weeks from today and that means that soon Western New York residents will be venturing out to get Christmas shopping done, although some may have already started. Amazon and online shopping is extremely convenient but nothing replicates going to the store. One of the more popular plazas...
Are We Bracing For Buffalo’s Snowiest Winter Ever?
The early predictions of snow for wintertime are here in Western New York and what are we looking at?. Could this be one of the snowiest winters we have ever seen? It all depends if the prediction of lake effect snow comes true. WGRZ's team of meteorologists gave out their...
buffalorising.com
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: Buffalo’s Little-Known Trails and Paths
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
buffalorising.com
Ellicott Planning Main/Summer Project
Ellicott Development appears ready to move forward with a project at the southeast corner of Main and Best Street at the northern edge of the Medical Campus. According to The Buffalo News, Ellicott is planning a six-story building with ground floor retail space and up to 50 apartments on the upper floors.
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts Saturday
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler, from Vidler's 5 and 10, this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, November 2nd 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: another delay for the Station 12 project; Synacor Inc. relocates its Buffalo headquarters; mentorship partnership formed between the International Institute of Buffalo and Leadership Buffalo.
'Hurdle' Avenue sign comes down; safety issues cited
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Josh Allen "Hurdle" sign that replaced Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo has been taken down. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department told 2 On Your Side on Wednesday that the city worked with company Zoom Buffalo to remove it due to safety issues and resident concerns.
stepoutbuffalo.com
20 Places Highly Recommended for French Onion Soup in Buffalo & WNY
When it comes to choosing a go-to soup option, French onion soup is definitely a favorite among soup lovers, so much so that restaurants tend to keep it on the menu year round. From the thick bread chunks to the broiled over cheese, you really can’t beat it –that’s why we are rounding up some of the most popular places to get a crock of this deliciousness.
You’re Invited To Attend The Buffalo Urban League’s 2022 Gala
You are cordially invited to attend the Buffalo Urban League's 2022 Gala, sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK. It will take place from 6 to 11 pm on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. The Buffalo Urban League is excited to continue a time-honored tradition...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
buffalorising.com
East Side Avenues: Niagara Frontier Food Terminal
East Side Avenues is back with a whole new set of inspirational videos that showcase instrumental development and community-driven efforts on the East Side. The initial 2021 series was wide ranging, captivating, and motivating. This latest effort takes the series one step further, as it explores some of the city’s most anticipated success stories.
WIVB
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Delays continue at Station Twelve project in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — Three structures at Station Twelve that were expected to be completed this year have been delayed again. The project on Sheridan Drive, the site once known as Northtown Plaza, was propelled forward by new Town of Amherst building permits issued in April after WS Development Co.’s permits expired earlier this year. The developer pledged to the town it would make progress at the site after work was disrupted by the pandemic.
marketplace.org
At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there’s no such thing as a labor shortage
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2011, Joseph Lettieri and Ellen Carlstrom bought a historic mansion called the Hewitt House,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why are chicken wing prices so high?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s a good question on the cost of food. We all know it’s been going up but one viewer wrote to us asking why the price of one particular item hasn’t gone back down at restaurants, even though it’s gone down nationally.
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
